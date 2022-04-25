Mexico Open field down top-25 player after Daniel Berger withdraws

The Mexico Open is down a top-25 player.

Daniel Berger, the 23rd-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking, has withdrawn from this week’s inaugural tournament in Vallarta, Mexico.

Berger didn’t cite a reason, though he has dealt with a back injury for much of the year. He last played at the RBC Heritage two weeks ago and tied for 21st. He’s only missed one cut since last year’s Masters.

Berger’s absence means there are just three top-25 players in the field: No. 2 Jon Rahm, No. 20 Abraham Ancer and No. 25 Tony Finau. Arjun Atwal was added to the field in Berger’s place. The 49-year-old Atwal has missed six of his past seven Tour cuts.

The Mexico Open was a PGA Tour Latinoamerica event last year before being elevated into an official Tour event.