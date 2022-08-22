New Mexico Names Kansas Transfer Miles Kendrick As Starting Quarterback
New Mexico Names Kansas Transfer Miles Kendrick As Starting Quarterback
Lobos have their quarterback
Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire
Transfer gets the nod
The New Mexico Lobos have been going through a quarterback battle dating back from last spring into fall camp. The Lobos had one final scrimmage over the weekend and head coach Danny Gonzales wanted one last look at who would be the starter.
He announced on 610 KNML that it would indeed be Kansas transfer Miles Kendrick.
It’s official, @CoachGonzUNM just announced @milesdarius5 as @UNMLoboFB starting QB on @610KNML! #GoLobos #WeAreNM #WIN5
— Robert Portnoy (@RobTalksLobos) August 22, 2022
Battling for the job in addition to Kendrick had been redshirt freshman CJ Montes and sophomore transfer Justin Holaday from Fresno City College.
Prior to being named the starter and after Saturday’s scrimmage, Kendrick said it would be “a great honor” to earn that position.
“That’s what I set out to accomplish coming to this school. But the biggest thing is being able to push the guys in the quarterback room. Support those guys. Spread knowledge in that room,” Kendrick said via the Albuquerque Journal. Help each other get better and grow each and every day. I don’t think it really matters who coach Gonzales names.
𝗖𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗧𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗡 𝗧𝗢 𝗞𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗢𝗙𝗙 – 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗘𝗫𝗜𝗖𝗢 𝗟𝗢𝗕𝗢𝗦
Things are trending 📈 for @UNMLoboFB entering @CoachGonzUNM's third season at the helm!
Preview the Lobos' season with Coach Gonzales, @JerrickReed and @LukeWysong ⤵️#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/exdja3wsYO
— Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 22, 2022
“I think either way, whoever is named is going to have to keep that job and keep being a leader and keep being a great player and play at a proficient rate and keep the job. Just because someone is named the starter doesn’t mean it’s going to be the end all be all. The competition still goes on. The competition and the camaraderie with the quarterbacks will continue as well.”
Kendrick is a dual-threat quarterback who comes from Kansas and in his career has four starts in 17 career games with the Jayhawks. He threw for 853 yards and nine touchdowns while completing 96-for-157 passes. He was picked off six times and rushed for 101 yards on 71 attempts with one touchdown.
What the Lobos need is a consistent quarterback. It has been years since New Mexico has been able to go with a single starter at quarterback. Dating back to the Bob Davie era, there have been injuries and players getting pulled due to inconsistency.
Perhaps Kendrick is that guy who can help New Mexico football get a solid footing under center. He has
More New Mexico!
Mountain West Football: Boise State Leads Final 2022 SP+ Projections
UNLV Football 2022: How Many Wins For The Rebels?
PODCAST: 2022 New Mexico Football Preview