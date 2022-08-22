New Mexico Names Kansas Transfer Miles Kendrick As Starting Quarterback

Lobos have their quarterback

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire

Transfer gets the nod

The New Mexico Lobos have been going through a quarterback battle dating back from last spring into fall camp. The Lobos had one final scrimmage over the weekend and head coach Danny Gonzales wanted one last look at who would be the starter.

He announced on 610 KNML that it would indeed be Kansas transfer Miles Kendrick.

Battling for the job in addition to Kendrick had been redshirt freshman CJ Montes and sophomore transfer Justin Holaday from Fresno City College.

Prior to being named the starter and after Saturday’s scrimmage, Kendrick said it would be “a great honor” to earn that position.

“That’s what I set out to accomplish coming to this school. But the biggest thing is being able to push the guys in the quarterback room. Support those guys. Spread knowledge in that room,” Kendrick said via the Albuquerque Journal. Help each other get better and grow each and every day. I don’t think it really matters who coach Gonzales names.

“I think either way, whoever is named is going to have to keep that job and keep being a leader and keep being a great player and play at a proficient rate and keep the job. Just because someone is named the starter doesn’t mean it’s going to be the end all be all. The competition still goes on. The competition and the camaraderie with the quarterbacks will continue as well.”

Story continues

Kendrick is a dual-threat quarterback who comes from Kansas and in his career has four starts in 17 career games with the Jayhawks. He threw for 853 yards and nine touchdowns while completing 96-for-157 passes. He was picked off six times and rushed for 101 yards on 71 attempts with one touchdown.

What the Lobos need is a consistent quarterback. It has been years since New Mexico has been able to go with a single starter at quarterback. Dating back to the Bob Davie era, there have been injuries and players getting pulled due to inconsistency.

Perhaps Kendrick is that guy who can help New Mexico football get a solid footing under center. He has





Advertisement

More New Mexico!

Mountain West Football: Boise State Leads Final 2022 SP+ Projections UNLV Football 2022: How Many Wins For The Rebels? PODCAST: 2022 New Mexico Football Preview

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire