Mexico’s manager Osorio banned for six games by FIFA

Mexico’s manager Juan Carlos Osorio has been suspended for six games by FIFA.

World soccer’s governing body revealed the ban on Friday after FIFA Disciplinary Committee investigation into Osorio’s sideline behavior following Mexico’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the 2017 Confederations Cup third place match.

Osorio was charged with “using insulting words towards the match officials while displaying an aggressive attitude towards them” after the defeat which saw Portugal equalize in stoppage time and then score the winner via a penalty kick in extra time.

Below is the statement from FIFA in full as Osorio will now miss the entirety of Mexico’s 2017 Gold Cup campaign, and if they don’t reach the final he will miss their upcoming World Cup qualifying games in September.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has reached a decision in the case related to Mexico’s national team coach, Juan Carlos Osorio, following the FIFA Confederations Cup match for third place between Portugal and Mexico on 2 July 2017, during which Mr Osorio used insulting words towards the match officials while displaying an aggressive attitude towards them. After taking into account all circumstances of the case, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided that Mr Osorio is regarded as having breached article 49.1 a) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. As a result, and given the gravity of the incident, Mr Osorio is to be suspended for six official matches and has also been sanctioned with a warning and a fine of CHF 5,000. The decision, which has been duly notified today, comes into force immediately. Therefore, in line with art. 38 par. 2 c) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the sanction shall be served during the Mexican national team’s next official matches, which will take place in the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2017. Depending on the stage at which the final match of the Mexican national team takes place in the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2017, any remaining matches of this six-match suspension shall be served during the national team’s subsequent official matches.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports