New Mexico Lobos Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

New Mexico Lobos Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

New Mexico Lobos Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown

Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

New Mexico Schedule

Jerrick Reed, S Sr.

Going into his fourth year as a starter and key part of the defense, the 5-10, 192-pound Reed made 172 tackles with six interceptions – one for a score – with ten broken up passes with five tackles for loss.

Tavian Combs, S, Jr.

6-2, 197. 120 tackles, 1 INT, 4 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble, 1.5 tackles for loss in two seasons

Luke Wysong, WR Soph.

5-10, 170. 24 catches, 224 yards (9.3 ypc), 25 carries, 112 yards, 15 kickoff returns, 304 yards (20.3 ypr), 7 punt returns, 77 yards, 1 TD

Trace Bruckler, TE Soph.

6-3, 200. 15 catches, 194 yards (12.9 ypc), 3 TD

Ray Leutele, LB Jr.

5-11, 217. 43 tackles, 3 sacks, 8.5 TFL, 1 INT, 2 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble

Syaire Riley, LB Jr.

6-0, 233. 52 tackles, 1 sack, 5 TFL, 1 fired fumble in two seasons

Ronald Wilson, S Soph.

5-10, 180. 54 tackles, 2 INT, 1 broken up pass, 1 fumble recovery, 2 TFL

Jake Saltonstall, DE, Sr.

6-4. 250. 48 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 6.5 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries in two seasons

Miles Kendrick, QB Sr.

5-10, 205. 96-of-157 (61%), 853 yards, 9 TD, 6 INT, 105 yards, 1 TD in three years at Kansas

Isaiah Chavez, QB Soph.

6-0, 206. 36-of-52 (69%), 412 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT, 56 carries for 193 yards, 1 TD in seven games

