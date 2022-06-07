New Mexico Lobos Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022
New Mexico Lobos Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
Jerrick Reed, S Sr.
Going into his fourth year as a starter and key part of the defense, the 5-10, 192-pound Reed made 172 tackles with six interceptions – one for a score – with ten broken up passes with five tackles for loss.
Tavian Combs, S, Jr.
6-2, 197. 120 tackles, 1 INT, 4 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble, 1.5 tackles for loss in two seasons
Luke Wysong, WR Soph.
5-10, 170. 24 catches, 224 yards (9.3 ypc), 25 carries, 112 yards, 15 kickoff returns, 304 yards (20.3 ypr), 7 punt returns, 77 yards, 1 TD
Trace Bruckler, TE Soph.
6-3, 200. 15 catches, 194 yards (12.9 ypc), 3 TD
Ray Leutele, LB Jr.
5-11, 217. 43 tackles, 3 sacks, 8.5 TFL, 1 INT, 2 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble
Syaire Riley, LB Jr.
6-0, 233. 52 tackles, 1 sack, 5 TFL, 1 fired fumble in two seasons
Ronald Wilson, S Soph.
5-10, 180. 54 tackles, 2 INT, 1 broken up pass, 1 fumble recovery, 2 TFL
Jake Saltonstall, DE, Sr.
6-4. 250. 48 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 6.5 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries in two seasons
Miles Kendrick, QB Sr.
5-10, 205. 96-of-157 (61%), 853 yards, 9 TD, 6 INT, 105 yards, 1 TD in three years at Kansas
Isaiah Chavez, QB Soph.
6-0, 206. 36-of-52 (69%), 412 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT, 56 carries for 193 yards, 1 TD in seven games
