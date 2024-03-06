New Mexico Lobos host Fresno State Bulldogs at the PIT

Lobos looking to defend home court

Follow @MWCwire

New Mexico taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs

The New Mexico Lobos (21-8, 9-7 MWC) and the Fresno State Bulldogs (11-18, 4-12 MWC) will face off at The Pit in what the oddsmaker predicts to be a lopsided matchup, with heavily favored New Mexico projected to win 83-65.

But this year’s ups and downs in the world of college basketball, especially in the Mountain West Conference, never say never as they say. =≠=

Head Lobo coach Richard Pitino is aware of losing to Quad four Air Force last week and how his Lobos cannot afford to take any team lightly.

The New Mexico men’s basketball team is gearing up for an emotional Senior Night showdown as they prepare to close out their home schedule against Fresno State at The Pit on Wednesday night.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 pm, with fans able to catch the action on FS1 and the Lobo Radio Network local radio in Albuquerque.

In a heartfelt tribute, Senior Night will honor Jemarl Baker, Jr., Jaelen House, Jamal Mashburn, Jr., and Isaac Mushila before the game, recognizing their contributions and dedication to the team.

Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Location: The PIT in Albuquerque

Time: 10:30 ET, 8:30 MST

TV: FOX Sports Networks

STREAM: FuboTV – get a free trial

Radio: 77kob Albuquerque 96.3 FM Robert Portnoy/Hunter Greene

“The one thing about both of those guys, and it can be maddening at times, they pour their heart and soul into it,” Pitino said of House and Mashburn on Tuesday. “And that’s why I have stuck with them many times because they put in the work. They care. … Effort has never been an issue. They show great leadership in a variety of ways. …

“There’s been so many, just amazing, memories. I remember walking in here in year one and the building’s half empty. And now we’re getting to a point where our last crowd is 15,000. And they deserve a lot of that credit.”

A recurring theme in Coach Pitino’s press conferences is his profound appreciation and respect for his players and the dedication they demonstrate in practice with their hard work ethic.

It’s no surprise that players relish the opportunity to play under his leadership, and many highly talented athletes have chosen to commit to the Lobo program with Pitino at the helm.

It’s a recipe for success, as it includes the chance to compete in one of the nation’s premier college basketball arenas, the PIT.

Despite the number of losses this year at the PIT, one can watch other venues in college basketball and its stands alone in its whole atmosphere for college basketball.

The Lobos, with a season record of 21-8 and a Mountain West standing of 9-7, are determined to bounce back from their recent two-game skid.

Last week’s loss to Boise State in Idaho was the first time all year that the Lobo basketball team had lost more than two in a row.

JT Toppin’s stellar performance against Boise State earned him his record-tying ninth Mountain West Freshman of the Week award, further highlighting the team’s depth with three players averaging 15.0 points per game.

On the opposing side, Fresno State (11-18 overall, 4-12 Mountain West) looks to regroup after a recent loss to Nevada.

Spearheaded by Isaiah Hill, who averages 12.6 points and 6.1 assists per game, the Bulldogs aim to put up a strong fight.

This game marks the sole meeting of the season between the two teams. In their last encounter, the Lobos secured a decisive 94-80 victory on Senior Night at The Pit, ending Fresno State’s seven-game win streak in the series.

With the season’s final home game looming, both teams are gearing up for an unforgettable showdown on the court.

The Bulldogs are desperate for a victory, while the Lobos strategically position themselves for the Mountain West Conference in La Vegas and the NCAA Tournament.

Most analysts are forecasting a commanding 83-65 victory in favor of the Lobos; the anticipation for a one-sided affair is palpable.

New Mexico has a record of 16-11-0 against the spread this season, whereas Fresno State stands at 13-14-0.

Regarding surpassing the point total, the Lobos hold a 15-12-0 record, while the Bulldogs boast a 17-10-0 record.

Over the past ten games, New Mexico has achieved a 4-6 record against the spread and a 5-5 overall record.

Conversely, Fresno State has managed a 6-4 record against the spread and a 3-7 overall record in its most recent ten matches.

In their recent showdown against Nevada, the Fresno State Bulldogs faced a tough 74-66 defeat, marking their fifth consecutive loss.

Despite a decent shooting performance with a 42.6% field goal percentage and hitting 7 of their 23 three-point attempts, the Bulldogs couldn’t quite rally back.

They converted 13 of 18 free throw attempts, securing a 72.2% success rate from the charity Stripe.

However, they struggled to contain Nevada on the defensive end, allowing them to shoot 53.1% from the field.

Isaiah Hill emerged as a standout performer for Fresno State. In his 40 minutes on the court, he scored 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting and contributed five rebounds and four assists.

With an overall season record of 11-18, the Bulldogs have been grappling with turnovers, averaging 12.6 per game and committing 15.4 fouls per contest.

While they have demonstrated prowess in rebounding, averaging 31.3 boards per game, their offensive efficiency has been lacking, shooting just 33.5% from beyond the arc and 67.1% from the free throw line.

Defensively, Fresno State aims to improve. It forces opponents into turnovers and fouls but struggles to contain its shooting, allowing a field goal percentage of 46.4% and conceding 72.9 points per game.

On the other side of the court, the New Mexico Lobos suffered an 89-79 loss against Boise State in their latest matchup.

Despite a commendable effort with 24 defensive rebounds and 11 offensive boards, the Lobos fell short.

J.T. Toppin emerged as a key contributor, scoring 21 points in 27 minutes of play, although he finished the game without recording an assist.

With a season record of 21-8, the Lobos boast a formidable offense, averaging 82.6 points per game and shooting 46.5% from the field.

However, they have room for improvement defensively. They allow opponents to shoot 43.2% from the field and concede an average of 71.7 points per game.

As both teams gear up for their upcoming matchups, they’ll be looking to address their weaknesses and capitalize on their strengths to secure crucial victories on the court.

Toppin’s outstanding performance against Boise State, highlighted by 21 points, eight rebounds (including four offensive rebounds), three blocks, two steals, and shooting 9-of-12 from the field, earned him not only the Mountain West Freshman of the Week award but also his ninth recognition of the season.

He seems a shoo-in for the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year award; he has been impressive in every game he has played.

Another candidate for MWC freshman of the year is UNLV’s Freshman Guard. Dedan Thomas Jr. for the Rebels, who was great this year at the guard spot.

JT Toppin has looked dominant for Richard Pitino’s Lobos in a very tough MWC, especially if one looks at the great post players; he is getting those rebounds and points.

New Mexico aims to bolster its credentials for the Big Dance as it prepares to host a struggling Fresno State squad in a pivotal Mountain West Conference showdown.

Guard Jamal Mashburn acknowledged in today’s Lobos presser that this is a must-win game for his team, and they are very focused on coming out on top.

Fresh off a disappointing two-game losing streak, the Lobos are looking to regain their momentum, sitting precariously on the bubble with a 21-8 record.

Meanwhile, Fresno State enters this matchup on a five-game skid, desperately seeking a turnaround.

The Bulldogs’ lackluster 11-18 overall record and third-to-last place in the MWC standings, with a 4-12 conference record, indicate that they are facing an uphill battle.

Fresno State faltered in their recent outing against Nevada, unable to mount a comeback after being outscored by 13 points in the first half.

Despite some standout performances, including Isaac Taveras’ season-high 16 points, the Bulldogs succumbed to a 74-66 defeat.

Fresno State faces significant challenges with key players like Donavan Yap Jr. sidelined due to injury and uncertainty surrounding leading rebounder Enoch Boakye’s availability.

Offensively, Fresno State has struggled to find consistency, averaging just 68.1 points per game while conceding an average of 72.9 points.

With leading scorers like Isaiah Hill and Xavier DuSell aiming to ignite their offense, the Bulldogs hope to turn the tide.

Both teams understand the importance of securing a crucial victory as the showdown looms.

Expect a fiercely contested battle in the hardwood, with New Mexico aiming to solidify its postseason aspirations and Fresno State desperate for a turnaround.

Boasting a solid 12-3 record in home games and a commendable 4-2 track record in nail-biting encounters, the Lobos exude confidence heading into this matchup.

Conversely, the Bulldogs have struggled in the Mountain West Conference, mustering only four wins out of sixteen games.

Despite the valiant effort led by Enoch Boakye, averaging 8.2 rebounds per game, Fresno State has faced an uphill battle this season.

New Mexico holds a significant advantage in terms of offensive prowess, averaging 82.6 points per game compared to Fresno State’s 68.1.

Defensively, the Lobos also maintained an edge, allowing 71.7 points per game, whereas the Bulldogs allowed 72.9.

As the Lobos and Bulldogs collide for the first time in MWC play this season, all eyes will be on the top performers.

Donovan Dent, Jaelen House, and Jamal Mashburn lead the charge for New Mexico at the guard spot while JT Toppin, Nelly Jr Joseph lead in the paint.

The Lobos have maintained a steady performance in their previous ten outings, with a 5-5 record. At the same time, the Bulldogs aim to break free from a five-game losing streak.

As the clock ticks closer to tip-off, anticipation mounts, promising an exhilarating showdown between these two basketball titans. With both teams hungry for victory, the stage is set for a gripping battle at The Pit.

You can bet that the Lobos Seniors Jemarl Baker, Jr., Jaelen House, Jamal Mashburn, Jr. and Isaac Mushila want to go out as winners in the infamous PIT in Albuquerque.

Prediction: New Mexico 83, Fresno State 65

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire