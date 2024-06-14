New Mexico linebacker Mason Posa makes it official: He commits to Wisconsin's 2025 class

MADISON – Mason Posa’s official visit to Wisconsin, which began on May 31, went better than anyone could have expected.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker from Albuquerque, New Mexico, left Madison almost certain he would choose UW.

Posa made his decision official Thursday when he announced he had committed to UW for the 2025 class.

His other two choices were Oregon and Texas A&M.

The Aggies were originally scheduled to host Posa on a visit later this month.

"The coaches, I knew they were great," Posa said on 247's YouTube channel after making his announcement. "I knew the town was amazing. But what I was looking for on these officials visits was which players I felt comfortable with.

"And Wisconsin just fit me. Those players were great to me. I had a blast out there. I knew Wisconsin was home."

Posa recorded seven sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 99 total tackles as a junior.

Including Posa, UW has 18 known commitments for the 2025 class.

That includes four linebackers for defensive coordinator Mike Tressel – Posa, Cooper Catalano of Germantown High School, Brenden Anes of Tennessee and Samuel Lateju of New Jersey.

What does Posa believe he will bring to UW?

"I'm ready to go win them championships," he said. "I'm ready to bring a national title to the University of Wisconsin. I'm excited. I love Madison. I love that coaching staff...

"I want to be a first-round pick. I want to be in the NFL and I want to win us a national title. I know some of the recruits we have...there is something special coming at Wisconsin."

More: Wisconsin football transfer portal tracker: Who's heading out and who's heading in?

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: New Mexico linebacker Mason Posa commits to Wisconsin for 2025 class