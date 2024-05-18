New Mexico Junior College men's golf wins national title

May 18—Matt Drake shot a field-low six-under 65, Kalle Svederman carded a five-under 66 and New Mexico Junior College men's golf claimed its first NJCAA Division I national title Friday at Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs.

Entering the final round in first place, the Thunderbirds shaved off a tournament-best 12 strokes on Friday to finish 13-under through four rounds, holding off second place Odessa (Texas) College. NMJC had previously finished fourth overall in the national championship in 2023, 2022 and 2019, and lost a playoff with a title on the line to McLennan (Texas) College in 2009.

Matt Walters carded a one-over 72 on Friday to conclude the four-round tournament at four-under and in eighth place, representing the Thunderbirds' highest individual finisher. New Mexico Military Institute golfer and Roswell, N.M. native Jackson Hicks tied for fourth at five-under on the week.

NMMI tied for fifth place as a team, finishing at eight-under over four rounds.