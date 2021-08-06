New Mexico health care facilities consider more testing as delta variant spreads

Aug. 6—The coronavirus and its delta variant have knocked New Mexico and the nation back into the daze of worry that many believed had subsided.

While generally not making radical changes, health care institutions in the area, including hospitals and nursing homes, are monitoring the situation. A huge national nursing home company, Genesis HealthCare, said this week it would require staffers to get vaccinated.

State numbers of coronavirus cases are rising, with far more than half attributable to the delta variant, a highly contagious mutation that has emerged as the virus evolves.

As of Monday, the seven-day average for coronavirus cases stood at 2,317, far more than the state had seen since early March. The state Department of Health reported Thursday that there had been 671 cases in the previous 24 hours.

The state recorded three more deaths for a total of 4,419. There also were 203 patients receiving hospital care for COVID-19, the most hospitalizations statewide since late February.

In the past six months, 93 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 98 percent of COVID-19 fatalities in New Mexico were among people who were unvaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.

"Unvaccinated individuals are driving the recent increase in cases and hospitalizations, and the unvaccinated population is bearing the full weight of the serious illnesses causing hospitalizations and deaths," Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the Governor's Office, wrote in an email. "This is avoidable! And preventable! Vaccines work."

A spokeswoman for the state Aging and Long-Term Services Department said there has been an increase in inquiries from facilities "about going back to more rigorous testing requirements, which they are welcome to do."

Luke Nachtrab, owner of Vista Living Care, which has two facilities in Santa Fe and one in Las Cruces, said his centers this month will start testing staff twice a month, up from once a month.

"We're definitely not panicking," Nachtrab said. Questions about closing facilities to visits have come up in meetings, but "I don't feel like we're even close to feeling like we have to lock down," he said.

At Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, coronavirus testing resumed this week at 1910 Cerrillos Road. The institution had moved testing to a smaller site because of sluggish demand. But new interest compelled hospital officials to return testing to the respiratory collection site, which has more capacity.

"We've just had to adjust to the volume," said Monica Leyba, the hospital's chief nurse executive.

Over the past seven days, Leyba said, a total of 641 people have been tested at the Cerrillos location and in the hospital emergency department. During a recent ebb in the pandemic, Christus tested only about 25 a day, she said. The daily average of tests over the past week has been more than 90.

Marcy Reames of Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque said Thursday that "nothing's changed here as far as going backwards."

And Dave Armijo, administrator of Taos Living Center, said his staff knows to exercise more caution than in the recent past, "but we've always erred on the side of caution." Major changes in strategy haven't been necessary, Armijo said.

Lovelace Health System, with hospitals in Albuquerque and Roswell, announced that as of Thursday, it generally would allow only one visitor per patient. Spokeswoman Whitney Marquez said nursing and care staffers before could limit the number to two if they felt it necessary.

Albuquerque-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services said its nine hospitals in the state are recording higher coronavirus numbers than in July.

Dr. Jeff Salvon-Harman, chief safety officer for Presbyterian, said in a statement that the 63 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in his system Thursday were "about twice as many" as last month.

Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani of New Mexico State University's public health program said the nation "lost the opportunity to end the pandemic sooner" by not getting more people vaccinated.

"We should be very concerned about the state of affairs across the nation and individuals should get vaccinated ASAP," he said in an email.

And yes, he said, "people should be scared."