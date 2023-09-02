New Mexico football opens season at No. 23 Texas A&M; here's a look at the Aggies

Sep. 1—Texas A&M, ranked No. 23, will host New Mexico in a nationally televised game on college football's first weekend.

The last time the Lobos went to College Station, Texas? It didn't go as well as New Mexico might've hoped.

"We went there in 2021 and after nine minutes, it was 14-0," New Mexico head coach Danny Gonzales said on Tuesday. "I thought (the players) were a little bit intimidated when we got to Kyle Field the night before the game. I hope that's not the case this time."

The Lobos lost, 34-0 en route to a 3-9 finish in Gonzales' second season. Tasked with a return to Kyle Field, New Mexico looks to turn in a stronger performance.

"I think they're excited to go play," Gonzales said. "The great thing about the first game of the season, we're gonna collect a check for $1.6 million to help our athletic department. And we're gonna have some fun playing this football game."

A look at Texas A&M

Offense

One last time: Did you hear last season was a low point for Texas A&M? The Aggies averaged just 22.8 points (100/131 FBS programs) and 360.9 yards of total offense (92/131) in a 5-7 season that led to calls for head coach Jimbo Fisher's job and offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey's dismissal.

Gone, too, is A&M's true bright spot in leading rusher De'Von Achane (1.102 yards from scrimmage in 2022) after he was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the NFL Draft. And in Dickey's place is former Louisville and Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino, hired as offensive coordinator after holding the same position at UNLV for just 21 days.

With Petrino at the helm, there are some unknowns heading into the opener. Quarterback, however, isn't one of them.

Former five-star recruit Conner Weigman was named A&M's starter over LSU transfer Max Johnson earlier this week after completing 73 of 132 passes for 896 yards and eight touchdowns in four starts last season.

"I think now that it's the next year, you really understand the offense a lot more and you're able to help the running back. Help the offensive line," Fisher said of Weigman's growth. "They don't know a call sometimes. Or (help) a receiver. You can take a lot more of that load upon yourself as you grow in your offense and you know you can play, which he knows he can play."

Weigman's primary targets look to be wide receivers Evan Stewart, Ainias Smith and Noah Thomas and tight end Max Smith, while running backs Amari Daniels, Le'Veon Moss and Rueben Owens will comprise what figures to be a committee approach out of the backfield.

And while A&M did not release a depth chart prior to their opener, the (unofficial) projected offensive line: Trey Zuhn III (left tackle), Kam Dewberry (left guard), Bryce Foster (center), Layden Robinson (right guard) and Reuben Fatheree II (right tackle). Foster in particular was exceptional as a freshman in 2021, but struggled through an injury-marred sophomore season in 2023.

Defense

Nine starters return from a 2022 A&M defense that was a true mixed bag — they were especially ineffective against the run, giving up 208.8 rushing yards per game (123/131), with an inconsistent pass rush. But the Aggies gave up just 156.1 passing yards per game, the fewest of any team in the country.

Safeties Demani Richardson (poised to make his 27th straight start for the Aggies on Saturday), Jardin Gilbert and nickel Bryce Anderson return for a secondary that lost two of their own to the NFL Draft. Tony Grimes and Tyreek Chappell are both projected to start at corner, with Grimes taking the role after transferring from North Carolina.

True freshman linebacker Taurean York is expected to join Edgerrin Cooper in the middle third, while Shemar Turner, L.T. Overton, Fadil Diggs and Walter Nolen all look to take steps forward on the defensive line.

"Across the front, they're 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5, 290 (pounds)," Gonzales said on Tuesday. "They're twitchy, they're fast. I mean, it's fun to watch them play on tape. They get after it up front."

Opposing impressions

"Coach (Danny Gonzales) and his group do a great job," Fisher said during a press conference on Monday. "They're very physical on defense, very tough to prepare for. (Show) tons of fronts, motions, blitzes, different things they do.

"Offensively, very physical. New offensive coordinator (Bryant Vincent) that came from UAB ... they run the football, take shots, and have a good influx of new guys from the portal. A lot of guys you can find some film on, but not all the time. (Have) some big receivers, guys that can run. It's the same way in the secondary. And like I've said, (in) college football sometimes, from team to team, things can change very quickly from year to year."

Key numbers

Under Fisher, Texas A&M is 25-7 at Kyle Field.The Aggies are 16-2 in season openers.Saturday marks New Mexico's second road opener on the road in the last 13 years, the most recent a 38-21 loss at San Jose State in 2020.Texas A&M is playing UNM $1.6 million to play in the game. According to the contract, UNM received $250,000 when the contract was signed in 2018 and will receive the remaining $1.35 million within 30 days of the game being played.