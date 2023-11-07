New Mexico fires special teams coordinator Jamie Christian

Nov. 6—New Mexico has fired special teams coordinator Jamie Christian, the program announced in a release on Monday.

In lieu of an interim coordinator, special teams coaching responsibilities will be split up among staff members for the final three games of the season.

"I appreciate all of the hard work that coach Christian has put into the program, but I feel a change in leadership in that area is in order," head coach Danny Gonzales said in a release.

Christian, 51, was hired in January 2020 as a member of Gonzales' inaugural staff. Over his first three seasons, he oversaw special teams units that were rated 65th (2020), 104th, (2021) and 67th (2022) in the country, per Pro Football Focus' grading system.

Now graded as PFF's 128th overall unit, UNM's special teams have struggled in 2023. The Lobos gave up three 40-plus yard punt returns in a 56-14 loss to UNLV on Saturday and have now allowed eight 20-plus yard returns — the most of any team in the country.

A Central Washington graduate and former staff member at Fresno State, UNLV and Arizona State, Christian also served as UNM's running backs coach in 2022. He was set to make $195,000 in a new deal spanning from March 2023 to January 2024.