Mexico fans, Telemundo commentators went insane when they found out South Korea scored on Germany (Video)

Mexico was nearing the completion of a 3-0 loss to Sweden. It had been outplayed in most aspects, and its fans had spent much of the second half in complete and utter despair facing a meltdown of epic proportions .

But when all seemed lost in Yekaterinburg, South Korea’s Kim Young-Gwon broke through with a goal in stoppage time in Kazan to put South Korea up 1-0 over Germany, and a three-goal deficit might as well have been 30 for Mexico faithful. It didn’t matter. The team was through to the Round of 16. South Korea’s Son Heung-Min added another goal a few minutes later in one of the most shocking results in soccer history, officially eliminating defending champion Germany.

Mexico fans, miserable just moments before, went absolutely insane both in the stadium and around the world.

Even the Korean ambassador to Mexico got in on the fun:

Mexico needed South Korea’s help

Heading into the day, Mexico sat atop Group F with six points (two wins in two matches). Sweden and Germany both had three points, and South Korea had zero. El Tri looked good in its first two matches, and even a draw would guarantee a first-place finish in the group.

But Sweden poured in three goals against them in the second half, not only putting themselves atop the group, but putting Mexico in danger of missing out on advancing altogether. Germany simply needed a one-goal win to advance given what would have been their superior goal differential.

Instead, the goals were supplied by Kim and Son. Germany, one of the pre-tournament favorites, was out. South Korea had pulled off a miracle. Sweden, powered by their own terrific performance, and Mexico, powered by South Korea, were through.

Sweden wins Group F, Mexico also advances

Sweden finished atop Group F with its impressive display and six points. Mexico, also with six points, came in second, even with a negative-one goal differential. South Korea and Germany came in third and fourth, respectively, with three points apiece.

Mexico will face the winner of Group E, and Sweden will face the second-place team from Group E in the Round of 16.

