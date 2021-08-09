New Mexico doctor appears in documentary on his experience surviving COVID-19

Aug. 9—Dr. Josiah Child was holding the line between chaos and order, as he described it, when COVID-19 brought him down.

Child, 56, an emergency medical physician at Los Alamos Medical Center who lives in Santa Fe, became infected in April 2020. Within days, the doctor was struck with a severe case of the illness caused by the coronavirus. He strove to understand the virus — even as pain shook his body and he coughed up blood — so he could better treat other coronavirus patients.

"On the one hand, because I was sick and isolated, I lost all of that physical strength and ability to help people," said Child, who now treats patients experiencing long-term effects of COVID-19. But he kept asking himself, "How do we understand the physiology of the virus and the disease process?"

Child's story is told in Gary Yost and Adam Loften's virtual reality documentary Inside COVID-19, which is nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Program. The 35-minute Oculus TV production includes interviews with Child, his wife and two children, all of whom became infected with COVID-19, and uses 3D animation to burrow into the virus's microscopic spread through the human body.

The film — which for now can only be viewed with an Oculus virtual reality headset — takes the viewer into Child's hospital room, recovery room and living room in Santa Fe as his family supports him while also striving, unsuccessfully, to stay healthy.

For Child, the documentary — shot in Santa Fe, Los Alamos and San Francisco in July and August of 2020 — shows how the virus takes advantage of one of the strongest human emotions: love.

That's what so many people in the world are wrestling with now, Child said: how to connect with and love one another when actions like hugging and touching, and having close conversations, are invitations for the virus to spread.

That connection is "what allowed us to survive and live through being sick, even as it was also how we got sick," Child said.

He was born in Boston and harbored dreams of becoming a teacher, which he fulfilled during a stint in Oakland, Calif. But from his early teens he learned he had a penchant for caring for others.

A graduate of Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Child worked in different capacities in medical centers before moving to Santa Fe in 2017, when he took the job in Los Alamos.

Studying and practicing emergency medical procedures prepared him and others in his field to respond when the coronavirus reached New Mexico in March 2020.

"We knew the seriousness of it," he said. "This is what we train for."

Within a month or so, however, Child became infected. At one point, he said, he figured his odds of surviving the illness were about 30 percent, which he thought were good odds.

His wife disagreed.

A friend of Child's who knew Yost and Loften told them about his fight against COVID-19.

The two documentary filmmakers, who are based in San Francisco, were planning a project on "intergenerational wisdom, stories of our elders," as Yost put it in a recent interview. When Child recovered and embarked on a trip to San Francisco, his mutual friend suggested he meet with them.

In talking with Child, Yost said, he and Loften realized he could provide a link to a story about the impact of the coronavirus.

"He's the perfect subject for this kind of piece," Yost said. "He embodied both the medical doctor and patient."

The filmmakers did not write a script. Instead, they interviewed Child and his family members and kicked around possible ideas for the spine of the story.

The dialogue in the film came from Child's own experiences, which required no prompting, Yost said. "Because of our conversations, he relived all these things that happened to him and could draw on them the moment we said, 'Action!' "

The film is full of emotionally charged moments: Child's wife, Mary Nell, wondering how she will care for her husband if she gets sick; their teenage son, Sam, reflecting on how the COVID-19 struggle happening all over the world was happening in the family's living room.

Family meant everything during those times, Child said.

"On the one hand, this was a major trauma to our family," he said. "In the end, I think it brought us together. We had a whole year of a shared experience that in some ways made us really strengthen our ties and understanding of each other.

"I wouldn't recommend that as a pathway to do that," he added.

He believes love is what helped his household overcome the virus.

"I kept thinking, 'If I didn't have these guys, I don't think I would have made it,'" he said.

Surviving COVID-19 has made him a better doctor, especially as he continues working with so-called long-haul patients, who have lasting symptoms of the illness.

He said he can tell them, "Hey, I've been really sick. But I'm alive, and I promise you will be OK."