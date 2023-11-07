New Mexico Cruises Past Texas Southern For Opening Night Win

Lobos get an easy one, 92-55

@MWCwire

1-0 feels good

On Monday night, the New Mexico men’s basketball team kicked off the 2023-24 season in style, securing a commanding 92-55 victory against the highly regarded Texas Southern, preseason favorites in the SWAC.

The Lobos asserted their dominance midway through the first half, marking their most substantial season-opening triumph against a Division I opponent since the 2011-12 season.

Eleven different Lobos contributed to the scoring on this memorable night, with each player chipping in at least four points.

Jamal Mashburn, Jr. led the charge, which notched a game-high 15 points. Donovan Dent also made a significant impact with 12 points.

At the same time, Braden Appelhans and JT Toppin, coming off the bench, added 11 points each. Toppin, making his collegiate debut, further showcased his versatility by securing a game-high nine rebounds.

Despite facing some challenges, including missing key veteran players during preseason practice, the Lobos showcased their potential in a dominating 92-55 victory over Texas Southern.

With a roster of 12 players, 11 of them contributed points, highlighting the team’s depth. The Lobos adopted an aggressive defensive approach, employing full-court pressure that stifled Texas Southern.

☀️Good morning Lobo fans. How are you feeling after last night? #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/p0qgnMZeqH — Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) November 7, 2023

Coach Richard Pitino commended his team’s relentless effort and emphasized the significance of their depth in executing this style of play. He expressed confidence in the support of the passionate fan base at The Pit and suggested that the team’s performance would significantly improve compared to the previous season.

“It was a great win, and we played really, really hard. The effort was terrific. To play that many guys and not let up was great. You can play that style of play when you have that type of depth. If we are playing that hard, with these fans, I’d be surprised if we lost as many games here as we did last year. This fanbase is so good and they fuel our guys. We passed the ball great, 20 assists was terrific. We defended and we rebounded and that was what we talked about needing to do.”

Texas Southern, a team with a history of NCAA tournament appearances and high expectations for the season, struggled to find their rhythm.

Their shooting percentages were dismal, with a 29.4% field goal rate and 20.8% from beyond the arc. Even their free-throw shooting faltered at 52.6%. The Lobos’ defensive prowess extended to preventing successful free throws.

While several Lobos posted double-figure scoring, Jamal Mashburn Jr. stood out with 15 points, five assists, and zero turnovers.

He stressed the importance of the team’s collective defensive effort and strong rebounding, contributing to their success. UNM outrebounded TSU 53-37, showcasing their dominance in this game aspect.

“I think this game was a good testament to show what we can do together when we’re all locked in together on the defensive end,” Mashburn said. “And rebounding, too. (UNM outrebounded TSU 53-37). We rebounded really good today. So, if we can keep up in those categories, we’ll be right where we want to be.”

The Lobos showcased their depth throughout the game, regularly rotating fresh players onto the court. Coach Pitino implemented a full-court press, a strategy rarely used the previous season. With their defensive intensity, the Lobos closed the first half on a 9-2 run, limiting TSU to just 9.1% shooting in that stretch.

In the second half, the Lobos continued to build on their lead, eventually extending it to 30 points. Starting alongside Mashburn and senior Jaelen House, Donovan Dent contributed with timely 3-pointers. The Lobos maintained their defensive intensity, ensuring that TSU couldn’t mount a comeback.

Despite a late 7-point scoring run by TSU, the Lobos secured an impressive 37-point victory, marking their largest margin of victory against a Division I team during the Pitino era. Coach Pitino attributed their defensive improvement to their depth and unwavering effort on the court.

The Lobos’ strong start to the season bodes well for their future, and their commitment to defense and team play has fans excited for what’s to come.

New Mexico will make its first road trip of the season, visiting No. 23 Saint Mary’s on Thursday. Game time is 8:00 p.m. MT (7:00 p.m. PT), and the game will air on ESPN+. It is the second straight season the Lobos have traveled to Moraga, having won 69-65 last season to snap the Gaels’ school-record 23-game home win streak.

Advertisement

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire