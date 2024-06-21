Mexico Copa America 2024 squad guide: Fixtures, predictions and best players

Just one year after Mexico won the CONCACAF Gold Cup, El Tri are competing at Copa America 2024 with a young squad that does not include some of Mexico's most experienced players.

The last few years have been full of highs and lows for Mexico. El Tri went from getting eliminated in the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup to winning the Gold Cup the next year to losing the CONCACAF Nations League final just three months ago. Fortunately for Jaime Lozano's men, they have another opportunity for silverware this summer at Copa America 2024.

Here's 90min's guide to Mexico at Copa America 2024.

Mexico Copa America 2024 squad selection

Mexico's final 26-man squad for Copa America 2024 features plenty of new faces. As Jaime Lozano looks toward the 2026 World Cup, the manager is intent on developing young talent that will form a new core for El Tri.

Guillermo Ochoa, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, Raul Jimenez, and Henry Martin were not selected for the Copa America squad. Both Ochoa and Jimenez have over 100 international caps for Mexico, and Lozano is not far behind with 70. Their exclusions from the team show just how serious Jamie Lozano is about the next generation.

Leaving the veterans behind, Mexico is traveling to the United States with nine players that are 24 years old or younger, including Santiago Gimenez who is easily El Tri's most exciting and dangerous goalscorer.

Fixtures

Although Mexico are heading into Copa America 2024 on the back of two defeats, they are still poised to finish atop Group B. El Tri should have no problem defeating Jamaica, especially after Jaime Lozano's squad went toe to toe with Brazil on June 8.

Then, El Tri face Venezuela, who have only won one match in their last seven, and have not managed to score more than one goal in any of their 2024 fixtures.

Finally, Mexico will play Ecuador, their toughest opponent in Group B. Ecuador have won two of their last three international friendlies, only losing to reigning Copa America champions, Argentina. Mexico, still, should be able to get a positive result in their June 30 match.

Mexico's record vs Copa America 2024 group stage opponents

Mexico's potential knockout opponents

If Mexico play to their potential and finish first in Group B, then they will face the runners-up of Group A, likely Chile or Canada, in the quarter-finals. A stumble in the Group Stage could force Mexico to instead play Argentina if El Tri finishes second in Group B.

Mexico should finish first, though, in which case they would not meet Lionel Messi's side until the semifinals.

Key players to watch

Coming off a 26-goal season for Feyenoord, Santiago Gimenez must carry his elite goalscoring form into Copa America 2024. The striker already has four goals in 27 international caps for his country, and was instrumental in El Tri's successful CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign last year, scoring the 88th minute winner in the final.

Along either side of Gimenez will be Julian Quinones and Uriel Antuna, each tasked with creating space out wide and developing scoring opportunities for their 23-year-old striker.

Edson Alvarez, the only Premier League player on the squad, must boss the midfield and be the last line of defense before opponents challenge Mexico's backline. Although most of his efforts in the middle of the pitch will be of a defensive nature, he has Luis Chavez next to him to push forward.

Mexico have what it takes to make a decent run at Copa America 2024, but ultimately, they will not make it past Argentina. Even if Mexico wins Group B, they will still face the reigning Copa America and World Cup champions in the semifinals, and it is hard to imagine El Tri winning that match.

If Jaime Lozano's men lose in the semifinals, they will at least get to play in the third place playoff. The match is a consolation prize at best, but it would still be better than leaving the United States without any silverware.