Is New Mexico Close To Finding Its New Football Coach?

Who are the Lobos targeting?

Finding the replacement for the Lobos

New Mexico is searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Danny Gonzales.

Over his four-season tenure, Gonzales, a former player at New Mexico, progressed from a variety of roles which included stops at San Diego State and Arizona State as defensive coordinators. Then he finally assume the position of head coach at his alma mater in 2020.

Despite achieving his best record this season at 4-8, the university opted for a change.

The Lobos, at the end of the year, really started to begin showing signs of a competitive, balanced football team. They even pulled the upset on the road against MWC Fresno State 25-17, despite being a 23-point underdog and then losing in overtime to Utah State 44-21.

Many fans thought this would be good enough to earn his fifth year on his contract before athletics director Eddie Nunez decided that it was time to get a new head coach.

Since 2016, the Lobos have been without a winning season, and until this year, they had not secured more than three victories in any single season.

Despite Gonzales prioritizing in-state recruiting over junior college recruitment compared to his predecessor, the bulk of the roster continues to be sourced from outside the state due to limited local resources.

In a recent radio interview, Gonzales acknowledged that he likely waited a year too long to utilize the transfer portal to address the needs of the Lobos team.

One does not have to look too far to understand the immediate impact that Coaches like Barry Odom (MWC Coach of the Year) and instate rival Jerry Kill at NMSU had on Nunez’s decision to go in a different direction.

Athletic director Eddie Nunez acknowledged Gonzales’s contributions to stabilizing the football program and fostering a positive culture.

However, the on-field results fell short of expectations. Nunez expressed gratitude for Gonzales’s impact on student-athletes, declaring him a “Lobo for Life.”

As the university looks to fill the coaching vacancy, key factors come into play. Despite his familiarity with UNM, Gonzales had to learn the head coaching role on the job.

Sources suggest the university may prioritize candidates with previous head coaching experience, pointing to successful turnarounds at other regional and conference programs.

The job in New Mexico is undeniably challenging. The Lobos have struggled, with no winning seasons since 2016 and minimal success in recent years.

The university boasts an indoor practice facility, and the recently inaugurated New Mexico Mutual Champions Training Center, located in the end zone of the University Stadium, spans 11,000 square feet.

This state-of-the-art facility features a new weight room and cardio mezzanine, marking the first addition to athletics infrastructure since 2015, so improvements are being made by the athletic department.

Regarding Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) initiatives, the school has aligned with the 505 Sports Venture Foundation as its preferred collective.

Reportedly, the collective disbursed $525,000 to athletes through June, according to On3 which Danny Gonzales was one to be very proactive knowing UNM Success depending on this to work out, to be able to compete in FBS.

Despite efforts to emphasize in-state recruiting, most of the roster is sourced from outside the state.

The candidate pool may be competitive with several Mountain West schools concurrently seeking new head coaches, including Boise State and San Diego State. Potential names in the mix include Gary Patterson, Bryan Harsin, Bronco Mendenhall, Matt Wells, Ken Niumatalolo, Jason Eck, Brent Vigen, and Brennan Marion.

Each brings a unique set of experiences and qualifications, raising questions about the resources and fit that New Mexico can offer to attract the right candidate.

Some of the candidates’ credentials are:

Bryan Harsin, the former Auburn coach, is anticipated to be a contender for various Mountain West coaching positions. Harsin achieved a notable record of 69-19 as the head coach of Boise State from 2014 to ’20. While securing a Fiesta Bowl victory in his inaugural season, he did not quite replicate that success afterward. Nevertheless, he did amass a commendable 45-8 record in Mountain West play, claiming three conference championships.

Bronco Mendenhall, the former head coach of Virginia and BYU, was considered for the Colorado position last year and has been linked to several other coaching opportunities in the current cycle. With a coaching record of 135-81 from 2005 to ’21, Mendenhall consistently achieved success, boasting 11 seasons with at least eight wins. As a Utah native, he previously served as New Mexico’s defensive coordinator from 1998 to ’02, contributing to the development of do-everything Brian Urlacher into a first-round pick. Mendenhall possesses substantial familiarity with the region and the Mountain West.

Bryant Vincent He may not fulfill all the criteria on Nuñez’s wish list. However, during his tenure as Gonzales’ offensive coordinator, Vincent achieved remarkable improvements with an offensive unit that had struggled significantly in the two years preceding his arrival. Serving as the interim head coach at Alabama-Birmingham in 2022, he led the Blazers to a bowl game victory before joining the UNM staff. Notably, Vincent played a crucial role in developing RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt into one of the most prolific ball carriers in school history. He is also the only Lobo coach with one year left on his contract and is extremely popular with the current Lobo football team and brings all the current offensive staff back as a plus.

Matt Wells enjoyed a prosperous stint as the head coach of Utah State, amassing a commendable 44-34 record from 2013 to 2018, with three seasons of at least nine victories. He played a key role in developing Jordan Love into an NFL-caliber quarterback. Despite holding a promising 5-3 record in his third season at Texas Tech, Wells was let go. Furthermore, Wells is familiar with UNM, having served as the Lobos’ wide receivers coach in 2007-08 and 2010.

Brent Vigen Brent Vigen, the head coach of Montana State, boasts a remarkable record of 32-7 over two-plus seasons, achieving the FCS national championship in 2021 and reaching the semifinals in 2022. Before his successful tenure at Montana State, he served as an offensive assistant at Wyoming for seven seasons and spent 16 years as an assistant at North Dakota State. With extensive experience in the Mountain West region and a proven track record, Vigen brings valuable expertise to the coaching role.

Jason Eck, the Idaho Vandals have transformed remarkably from a struggling team to a prominent top-five FCS program. They currently hold an 8-3 record and stand at No. 4 in Eck’s second season. With a cumulative history of 15-8 over two years, Eck is set to achieve two top-25 finishes. Before his role at Idaho, he contributed to the success of South Dakota State, where he served as the offensive coordinator for three years.

Zac Arnett: Like Gonzales, he hails from Albuquerque, having played for Rocky Long and subsequently coached under him at UNM and San Diego State. His most recent role was as the defensive coordinator and head coach at Mississippi State. Unfortunately, he was let go on Nov. 13, as the Bulldogs struggled to a 4-6 record, culminating in a significant loss to Texas A&M. Opting for his hiring might give a sense of déjà vu, hinting at a potential repetition of history, making Arnett’s candidacy somewhat akin to wishful thinking.

Bob Nielson, currently the head coach at South Dakota, has guided the Coyotes to the FCS playoffs as the No. 3 seed. They are set to host Sacramento State in a second-round game this weekend. Nielson’s connection to UNM is through Deputy AD David Williams, who was part of USD’s athletics administration when Nielson was hired in 2016. Under Nielson’s leadership, the Coyotes previously reached the FCS playoffs in 2017, showcasing his ability to build a roster with a significant presence of Florida recruits—a testament to his recruiting prowess. Notably, his team has faced four games against FCS’s top 25 teams, establishing themselves as legitimate contenders for the national title.

Following the press conference with AD Eddie Nunez, it is evident that the recent success of UNLV and NMSU this year played a role in his decision to part ways with the cherished New Mexico native, Danny Gonzales.

He also acknowledged the quickly changing landscape in FBS which includes NIL and the transfer portal and that there is a lot to consider with the next head coach.

Observing the trajectory of this program since the mid-70s (yes, I’m that old, but let’s move on), it becomes clear that New Mexico must commit more revenue and resources to the Lobo football team.

Such dedication is necessary for there to be a looming possibility of discussing a new coach again and attempting to reignite fan excitement.

The fatigue among New Mexico fans due to buyouts over the years is palpable, and their primary desire is to witness a football program that can consistently draw 35,000 fans and achieve tangible success.

During AD Eddie Nunez’s presser announcing Danny Gonzales’s departure, he recognized the passion of the Lobo fan base and emphasized the crucial need for a firm hiring decision.

While expressing gratitude to Gonzales for program improvements, Nunez acknowledged the urgency of satisfying the expectations and aspirations of the loyal Lobo fans, who are some of the bests in the country.

Make no mistake about it AD Eddie Nunez and Deputy AD David Williams know how important this hire is for the local Lobo passionate fan base.

