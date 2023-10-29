Mexico City Grand Prix, F1 live: Race resumes after red flag for Magnussen crash – latest updates

Sergio Perez crashes out at the start of the Mexico Grand Prix after colliding with Charles Leclerc - Getty Images/Claudio Cruz

09:27 PM GMT

Lap 43/71

Hamilton is not convinced he can go to the end of the race on these medium tyres. His team responds saying:

We’ve got every opportunity here mate.

09:25 PM GMT

Lap 42/71

Martin Brundle on Sky Sports:

That’s very brave. Very brave driving from Lewis Hamilton! He’s not lost anything, has he? And he needed it. Let’s see if he can do anything about Verstappen.

09:24 PM GMT

Lap 41/71

Now Hamilton is trying to get after Verstappen. The gap is 3.3s. Piastri gets down the inside of Tsunoda for 7th.

09:23 PM GMT

Lap 40/71

What a move by Hamilton. Leclerc pushes Hamilton very wide down the home straight, kicks up dirt but keeps control of his car and makes the move into turn one.

09:22 PM GMT

Lap 38/71

DRS now enabled. Hamilton staying close to Leclerc. As those two squabble, Verstappen is in a world of his own up front.

Norris drops to 14th.

09:19 PM GMT

Lap 37/71

Russell passes Ricciardo to take fifth. Verstappen pulling clear of Leclerc, who is defending against Hamilton.

09:17 PM GMT

Lap 36/71

The second time it’s lights out and away we go!

Verstappen gets away cleanly. Leclerc blocks off a fast starting Hamilton. No dramas into turn one. No DRS for two laps.

09:14 PM GMT

Here we go!

After a little break, the drivers are back in their cars and make their way out of the pits.

A lot of medium tyres on cars, including Hamilton. Verstappen and Leclerc are on hards.

09:09 PM GMT

'A huge mess'

Leclerc on team radio:

A standing start with hards is going to be a huge mess.

09:04 PM GMT

Restart time confirmed

Standing restart confirmed for the 3.13pm (9.13pm UK)

Meanwhile, plenty of people getting to work on the daMaged barriers.

09:01 PM GMT

As it stands

Verstappen Leclerc Hamilton Sainz Ricciardo Piastri Russell Tsunoda Hulkenberg Norris

08:58 PM GMT

Verstappen on team radio

That’s a joke. Red flag for what? I saw the car was a bit on fire, but it’s already all cleared.

Verstappen might take back those comments later.

08:56 PM GMT

WATCH

RED FLAG 🚩



Flames pour out the back of Kevin Magnussen's Haas after he collided with the barrier 😲



Thankfully Kevin is out of the car 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sA2fS0OcaN — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 29, 2023

08:55 PM GMT

Lap 35/71

RED FLAG after that Magnussen crash. His car is on fire and the barriers need to be fixed. The cars come into the pits.

It does mean we will have a standing start when the race gets back under way. Still half the race to go.

Ferrari can also replace Leclerc’s front wing.

08:52 PM GMT

Lap 34/71

Magnussen is shaken up badly. Looks like his left rear suspension broke. Prior to the accident, he went very wide at turn one which may have damaged his car.

08:50 PM GMT

Lap 33/71

SAFETY CAR DEPLOYED. Magnussen is into the tyre barrier at the final corner. Looks like a big crash. Verstappen comes into the pits for a cheap stop.

08:49 PM GMT

Lap 32/71

Leclerc into the pits. He needs to get out ahead of Hamilton.... and he does. He’s about 3s clear.

Hamilton is on the radio. He’s not sure if he can go to the end on his tyres.

08:47 PM GMT

Lap 30/71

Hamilton gets Sainz, who pits from third. Hamilton’s tyres are seven laps older though. Bold move for Norris on Bottas around the outside of Turn 4 for ninth.

08:46 PM GMT

Lap 26/71

Mercedes are attempting the undercut on Sainz by pitting Hamilton for hard tyres. Piastri meanwhile has pitted from sixth and rejoins tenth.

08:36 PM GMT

Lap 23/71

Easy work for Verstappen as he moves up to fifth by getting past Piastri before turn one. The Red Bull has plenty of speed st this stage of the race.

Hamilton has dropped away from Sainz, the gap now 1.4s.

08:34 PM GMT

Lap 22/71

Mercedes pit boys are out. But neither car comes in. Verstappen was told to relax but he closes in on Russell down the home straight and gets it done before turn one.

08:32 PM GMT

Lap 21/71

Verstappen has rejoined in seventh. He is told to look after the tyres in the early stages. He is settled in behind Russell, who is sixth.

08:31 PM GMT

Lap 20/71

Verstappen comes in for a pit at the end of lap 19. He stops for 2.4s and puts on hards. He will look to go to the end of the race on those.

08:29 PM GMT

Lap 19/71

Leclerc told by Ferrari:

So we are on the limit. We need to keep managing. You are doing overall a good job.

Hamilton now within DRS range of Sainz...

08:28 PM GMT

Lap 17/71

Verstappen is managing his pace very well and stretching his lead to 4.1s over Leclerc. Hamilton is around 1.1s behind Sainz as he looks to get DRS.

The drivers are desperate to cool their cars due to the warm temperatures.

08:26 PM GMT

Lap 15/71

We are approaching the pit window for those on mediums tyres. Some drivers are struggling with high degradation.

08:23 PM GMT

Lap 13/71

Leclerc has slipped back to 3.3s behind Verstappen. The gap is widening between the Ferrari and Red Bull out in front. Unless the champ encounters some problems, it’s a battle for the final two podium places between Leclerc, Sainz and Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Alonso has been fined €100 for speeding in the pit lane before the race.

08:21 PM GMT

Lap 12/71

Tsunoda has already made an early stop to switch for hards and now Norris follows suit from the softs.

08:19 PM GMT

Lap 11/71

Hamilton gets past Ricciardo! It comes down the home straight with DRS from the Mercedes getting him through.

Now he needs to get after the Ferrari’s.

08:17 PM GMT

Lap 10/71

Ricciardo told by Alpha Tauri:

We can see front graining on Sainz’s car, our car looks good.

Unfortunately extensive damage to the side pod and floor has forced Checo to retire from the race https://t.co/24QRYzwXNL — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) October 29, 2023

08:16 PM GMT

Lap 9/71

Leclerc has been noted by the stewards for driving in an unsafe condition. Hamilton still trying to get past Ricciardo but is stuck behind in the dirty air of the Australian’s Alpha Tauri.

08:15 PM GMT

Lap 8/71

It’s definitely over for Perez. He’s out of the car now. Head in hands. He needed a result today and he blew it by the first corner.

08:13 PM GMT

Lap 7/71

Hamilton has DRS down the home straight but Ricciardo positions his car beautifully and continues to hold up the Mercedes.

08:11 PM GMT

WATCH: Perez and Leclerc collide at turn one

A hectic opening lap in Mexico City 😲 pic.twitter.com/lQE3LptAw1 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 29, 2023

08:10 PM GMT

Lap 5/71

Virtual safety car due to the need to clear the debris from the accident between Leclerc and Perez.

Perez is still sitting in his car. The Red Bull mechanics continue working on it.

08:09 PM GMT

Lap 4/71

Hamilton in fifth is yet to get past Ricciardo in fourth. Verstappen holds a 2s lead over Leclerc.

08:07 PM GMT

Lap 2/71

Perez comes into the pits, the mechanics get to work but they stop. He’s out of the race. Heartbreak for the home fans.

Verstappen leads from Leclerc, who has front wing damage and surely has to pit soon.

08:05 PM GMT

Lap 1/71

Lights out and away we go. It’s a 0.75 mile-run down to Turn 1.

Leclerc gets away well but a gap opens up for Verstappen down the middle and the Red Bull takes full advantage to drive clear. Around the outside comes Perez, but he clips Leclerc and goes off.

08:00 PM GMT

Formation lap

Everyone gets away cleanly as the clock ticks to 8pm!

All drivers are starting today’s race on medium tyres except for Albon (P14) and Ocon (P15) on hards, and Norris (P17) on the soft compound.

07:57 PM GMT

Less than five minutes to go...

It is a carnival-like atmosphere in Mexico City with the race moments away.

Chants of ‘Checo, Checo, Checo’ from the delirious fans at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Let’s hope the race matches the excitement in the stands.

07:53 PM GMT

'There’s no need to be super risky in Turn One'

Verstappen on Sky Sports:

Whatever happens, happens at the start, It’s not won or last at the start. It’s such a long race. It’s quite warm today, so the track is really hot. It’s all going to be about deg. I don’t really care about statistics. Every single year is different, it depends on the car, the balance. There’s no need to be super risky in Turn One and risk a shunt.

Max Verstappen is the one to watch at the start - Getty Images/Alfredo Estrella

07:46 PM GMT

'The start will be a gamechanger'

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur on Sky Sports:

First we need to be one-two after Turn 3, this is our first challenge, for sure. And then Mexico it’s a lot about cooling for the brakes and the engine, and for sure if you are in clean air the race is much easier. The start will be a gamechanger for the race.

07:41 PM GMT

Can Leclerc and Sainz work together to stop Verstappen?

Leclerc:

It’s very difficult to predict what’s going to happen. It’s basically a result of how good a start one will have and then we’ll adapt. We won’t take too many risks in between cars but apart from that, it’s difficult to plan what’s happening at the start. It depends if I have a good start, if I have a bad start... so difficult to plan that.

Charles Leclerc (L) and Carlos Sainz wave to the crowd ahead of the race - Getty Images/Clive Mason

07:32 PM GMT

'A nightmare to drive'

Hamilton was a frustrated man after his Mercedes qualified sixth:

I had been struggling all weekend with this car. The car has been a bit of a nightmare to drive, and to be able to piece it all. It just doesn’t like this track. We made some good changes going into qualifying, was much happier with the car. I wish we had done it in the morning, but then Q1 and Q2 weren’t looking too bad. Q2 second lap was great but the car is just really peaky, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, and I just wasn’t able to extract much more from it in the end. In a perfect world, maybe I could have been fifth but that’s about it.

07:23 PM GMT

Looking like a one-stop race for most...

Hopefully we get some safety cars to liven the race up because there won’t be any rain. Glorius sunshine in Mexico City.

07:13 PM GMT

The pit lane is open

The cars are out of their garages and going on reconnaissance laps to warm up for the race.

Sluggish pit lane start from Hamilton but he eventually gets going.

07:11 PM GMT

Incredible muscle memory from Sergio

Checo driving the Mexican GP track blind is absolutely incredible 😮🇲🇽



He even hits the gear changes!



(via lidia_correaj & racingirlsmx/IG) pic.twitter.com/ZjrIt76Y67 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 29, 2023

07:02 PM GMT

Norris starts from 17th after qualifying troubles

I got told to box (pit) for some reason, [but] the pace was good. Something obviously wasn’t right, but that wasn’t a problem. We turned around and went straight back out. We will speak about it after, but I had one lap and I didn’t do it. So it is on me. I just made some mistakes on my one lap that I had. Obviously there was a yellow in the end from Fernando. So yeah, that one opportunity, that one lap that I was given, I didn’t put it together. It went off and that was it.

06:52 PM GMT

The drivers have arrived

Sergio Perez walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Getty Images/Mark Thompson

Pierre Gasly of Alpine F1 arrives at the track wearing a Mexican wrestling mask - Getty Images/Kym Illman/

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during the drivers parade - Reuters/Raquel Cunha

McLaren's Lando Norris acknowledges the fans during the drivers parade - Reuters/Raquel Cunha

06:42 PM GMT

The starting grid

06:31 PM GMT

Mexico City GP

Hello and welcome to coverage of the Mexico City grand prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Charles Leclerc saw off team-mate Carlos Sainz by just 0.067 seconds to complete a front row lock out for Ferrari. But can they get over the line and prevent Max Verstappen from winning his 16th race of the season?

“I didn’t expect to be on pole because we looked to be lacking quite a bit of pace after practice,” said Leclerc.

“But for some reason once we put everything together it went well and on the new tyres we gained a lot.

“I’m already focusing on tomorrow’s race because we have had many pole positions this season, but we need to convert it into victory and that is going to be very difficult.”

Verstappen starts the race from third and will be in prime position to attack down the long home straight.

“I still felt quite bad in the middle sector, I was sliding around quite a bit, so again, yeah, I tried to get a bit of time back,’ he said. “My first sector wasn’t probably ideal. I mean, I improved a bit but not enough. But yeah, it’s just feeling, and then around here when you slide a bit too much it doesn’t come together. When it’s so tight, one [or] two tenths can be easily found or lost. I think that’s what happened in qualifying.”

Lewis Hamilton, disqualified from finishing runner-up to Verstappen at the United States Grand Prix a week ago, finished only sixth, 0.288 sec back.

Nearly 400,000 spectators will pass through the gates at the high-altitude venue this weekend with the majority here to support Sergio Perez.

But the home favourite failed to deliver, finishing nearly three tenths adrift of Verstappen and qualified fifth, one position behind Daniel Ricciardo who impressed in his AlphaTauri, to take fourth.

American rookie Logan Sargeant, who earned his first point in F1 last weekend in Austin, will prop up the grid after he saw two laps scrubbed off by the stewards for exceeding track limits.

