New Mexico’s Carlton Bragg returns from suspension; accused of attempted rape

Carlton Bragg returned to the court for New Mexico on Tuesday night, finishing two points, seven boards and two blocks in 22 minutes off of the bench after returning from a three game suspension.

New Mexico has not confirmed the reason for Bragg’s suspension or why they decided to reinstate him on Tuesday, but according to documents that were obtained by the Albuquerque Journal, Bragg is being investigation by the Albuquerque police for attempted rape. According to the report, a 20-year old woman alleged that, after a night of partying, that Bragg held her down, kissed her and tried to unbutton her pants several times. The incident occurred in August. A report was filed in November, and the woman told investigators that she “was in fear that Carlton was going to rape her.”

The report also details videos that the woman took that night that appear to show her telling Bragg to stop as he tries to kiss her.

Bragg, who is 24, told investigators that “nothing inappropriate happened.” He has not been charged with a crime.

He’s not the only UNM player currently facing legal issues. Point guard J.J. Caldwell has filed for an injunction to clear him to return to play for the team. He’s been accused of assault by an ex-girlfriend, the Journal reported this week, and according to his representatives, that suspension is “based on unsubstantiated allegations.”

No charges have been filed against Caldwell, either.

New Mexico said in a statement they were not aware of either allegation until Dec. 19th.