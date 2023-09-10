Mexico battle back for draw with Australia

Riley McGree (R) of Australia tussles with Julian Araujo of Mexico during the first half of their friendly in Arlington, Texas on Saturday (Ron Jenkins)

Mexico had to fight back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw to Australia in a friendly match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday.

Mexico, who will co-host the 2026 World Cup with the United States and Canada, fell behind in the 16th minute at the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

Harry Souttar met a Martin Boyle corner with a fine, glancing header at the near post which flashed past Mexico keeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Santiago Gimenez missed a 55th minute penalty kick, awarded after a handball from Keanu Baccus, blasting his spot kick against the left post.

Eight minutes later, the Socceroos doubled their advantage when Luis Romo was ruled to have brought down Riley McGree in the box and Boyle drilled his penalty straight down the middle.

Another penalty allowed El Tri back into the game when Uriel Antuna went down under challenge from Cameron Burgess and this time Raul Jimenez made no mistake.

Seven minutes from the end, a long ball was completely misjudged by Souttar and debutant Cesar Huerta took full advantage, running behind the Aussie defender before smashing home the equalizer.

Mexico, who like the USA and Canada will not need to play any qualification games for 2026, continue their preparation with a friendly against Uzbekistan in Atlanta on Tuesday.

