New Mexico basketball team takes down No. 22 Colorado State in final seconds

Colorado State forward Joel Scott attempts to scores under the basket as New Mexico forward Mustapha Amzil defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An absolute classic in the Mountain West.

The Colorado State men's basketball team had a chance to steal a massive road victory at The Pit Tuesday night but New Mexico snatched a 68-66 win in the final seconds.

An absolutely mad final few minutes saw the teams trade blow after blow.

A Patrick Cartier 3-pointer with 43 seconds put CSU up 62-61 for its first lead of the half. New Mexico and CSU then traded buckets at a rapid pace.

Isaiah Stevens hit two free throws with 7.3 seconds left to make it 66-65 CSU, but Donovan Dent quickly raced through CSU’s defense and scored an And-1.

CSU advanced the ball for an out-of-bounds play with 2.8 seconds left but Nique Clifford’s contested shot missed and the Lobos sealed the win.

Dent had 16 points (12 of them in the second half for the Lobos).

Stevens had 20 points and nine assists for CSU. Joel Scott had 18 points and 13 rebounds.

CSU plays at UNLV at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24.

Check back to Coloradoan.com/sports on this game.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: New Mexico basketball team takes down No. 22 Colorado State in final seconds