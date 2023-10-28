New Mexico-based 2025 linebacker gets USC offer

Mason Posa, a linebacker from La Cueva High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has received a offer from USC football.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound four-star recruit has earned a long list of accolades in both football and wrestling. He was named first-team all-state in 2022 and won the state wrestling championship as a freshman and sophomore.

Posa can play multiple positions on defense. He has lined up at inside and outside linebacker and primarily plays at edge rusher. He also starts on offense at the running back position.

Posa currently has offers from Cal, Nebraska, UTEP, Arizona State, Washington, Utah, New Mexico and Oregon in his young career.

According to Rivals, Posa is going to surprise all those teams who think he’s going to stick around in the West. The recruiting site believes he’s leaning toward the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

“I’m really humbled,” Posa said of the burst of recruiting attention. “It’s a blessing for sure.”

