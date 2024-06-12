New Mexico Athletic Commission ramps up efforts on PED testing

Jun. 11—With a proposed nationally televised boxing card scheduled for Aug. 10 at Tingley Coliseum approaching, the New Mexico Athletic Commission is accelerating efforts to formulate and execute a policy for performance-enhancing drug testing.

At Tuesday's monthly NMAC meeting, commission chairman Joe Chavez tasked executive director Richard Espinoza, with the assistance of commission member Ed Manzanares, to research how other commissions that regulate combat sports — in particular Nevada, California and New York — conduct PED testing.

It came to light at the NMAC's May meeting that the commission has not been testing for PEDs in recent years, though its rules authorize it to do so.

In May and again on Tuesday, Manzanares and fellow commissioner Larry Louick stressed the importance of plugging this hole in the NMAC's testing policies.

"It all comes back to fighter safety," Manzanares said during Tuesday's meeting. "... This is something that we have to make decisions on."

The commission conducts drug-testing for other banned substances, cocaine, amphetamines, opiates, etc., immediately following all events it sanctions — boxing, MMA, bare-knuckle, Muay Thai, etc. Results are available shortly thereafter.

Espinoza said research he's done on PED testing indicated a wait time of seven to nine days for results.

Chavez, while noting that a positive test for PEDs would prompt a suspension, asked how a contestant's pay, or a percentage, could be taken as a penalty after the fact. Fighters typically are paid the same day of the event.

Amanda Lewis, a liaison from New Mexico Regulation & Licensing who attended Tuesday's meeting remotely, noted that fighters already are required to provide bloodwork in advance of an event — regardless of whether they live in New Mexico or out of state.

The same, she said, could be done with PED testing.

"That way you have the results beforehand," she said. "... Then you have documented proof that a fighter is clean, ready to fight."

The Aug. 10 card at Tingley matches Albuquerque native Angelo Leo (24-1, 11 knockouts) against Mexico's Luis Lopez (30-2, 17 KOs) for Lopez's IBF featherweight title,

A much-anticipated semi-main event matches two unbeaten Albuquerque flyweights, Matt Griego-Ortega (14-0, 10 KOs) and Abraham Perez (10-0, five KOs), with the USBA title at stake.

Chavez said he feels it's vital to have a PED-testing policy in effect by the proposed Aug. 10 bout.

"We've got to make sure we know what we're doing and that we look good for the people who come in," he said. "Because if we don't have our testing right, they're not going to come back."

BKFC CARD POSTPONED: A proposed Aug. 9 BKFC bare-knuckle card at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, with Las Crucen Austin Trout in the main event, has been postponed.

Espinoza told the commission he's been advised of the postponement by the BKFC, and an item on the NMAC's agenda for approval of the event was tabled.

No explanation was given, but it's possible the BKFC opted not to stage a card in New Mexico the night before the Aug. 10 boxing card in Albuquerque.

GONZALES FIGHT: Albuquerque junior middleweight Daniel Gonzalez (5-1, two KOs) is scheduled to face unbeaten Fabian Rojo (8-0, 6 KOs) in Phoenix on June 28, Gonzalez's trainer, Steve Garcia, posted on social media.

Rojo, a southpaw, is from Phoenix.

The story was first reported by boxingnewmexico.com.

Gonzalez was to have fought in Salt Lake City on May 25, but the entire card was scrapped by the Utah Athletic Commission because several fighters failed to submit paperwork in time.