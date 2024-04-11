New Mexico athlete inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboarding Hall of Fame

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque athlete is receiving high honor after he was inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboarding Hall of Fame. He’s also the first Native American to receive this honor.

Ross Anderson first picked up the sport at three-years-old. Anderson is part Cheyenne Arapaho from Concho, Oklahoma and half Mescalero Cherokowa Apache. At the age of 34, he became the fastest skier in the Western Hemisphere, something that had never been done by a Native American.

“I broke the All American record, which also means that I’m the fastest Alpine skier in American history, it was in 2006 in Les Arcs, France at a speed of 154.06 mph,” said Anderson.

In March, that achievement boosted Anderson into being inducted to the U.S. Ski and Snowboarding Hall of Fame. He credits the accomplishment as a team effort. Wanting to help the next generation of Native American skiers, he’s using his platform to help introduce the sport to Native American children.

“We had like 60 kids coming from Oklahoma, going to Purgatory, not seeing any mountains whatsoever and realizing they’re actually going on that mountain and learn how to ski and go down that mountain,” said Anderson.

April 19th will mark 18 years since he broke the record. Now, Anderson’s just waiting for the next legendary athlete to do the same and top his time. “I’m actually surprised, but I know that records are made to be broken and I look forward to seeing that person whoever it is some day,” said Anderson.

Anderson became one of the top athletes on the U.S. Skiing team, also winning bronze at the 2005 World Championships and if that wasn’t enough he is an 8-time National Champion.

