New Mexico Activities Association announces softball play-in games

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – The New Mexico Activities Association announced softball play-in games Sunday evening.

ORGAN MOUNTAIN VS. HOBBS

Game 1: May 10th, 7:00 p.m.

Game will be held at Hobbs High School

CENTENNIAL VS. SANDIA

Game 1: May 10th, 7:00 p.m.

Game will be held at Field of Dreams

MAYFIELD VS. RIO RANCHO

Game 1: May 10th, 7:00 p.m.

Game will be held at Field of Dreams

For more information and matchups visit www.nmact.org.

