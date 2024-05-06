New Mexico Activities Association announces softball play-in games
EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – The New Mexico Activities Association announced softball play-in games Sunday evening.
ORGAN MOUNTAIN VS. HOBBS
Game 1: May 10th, 7:00 p.m.
Game will be held at Hobbs High School
CENTENNIAL VS. SANDIA
Game 1: May 10th, 7:00 p.m.
Game will be held at Field of Dreams
MAYFIELD VS. RIO RANCHO
Game 1: May 10th, 7:00 p.m.
Game will be held at Field of Dreams
For more information and matchups visit www.nmact.org.
