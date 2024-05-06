New Mexico Activities Association announces baseball playoff schedule
EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – The New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) announced baseball playoff schedules Sunday evening.
LAS CRUCES VS. SANDIA
Game 1: May 10th, 4:00 p.m.
Game 2: May 11th, 11:00 a.m.
Game 3 (if necessary): May 11th, 1:00 p.m.
(All game will be held at Sandia High School)
ORGAN MOUNTAIN VS. HOBBS
Game 1: May 10th, 7:00 p.m.
Game 2: May 11th, 11:00 a.m.
Game 3 (if necessary): May 11th, 1:00 p.m.
All games will be held at Field of Dreams
CENTENNIAL VS. CARLSBAD
Game 1: May 10th, 4:00 p.m.
Game 2: May 11th, 11:00 a.m.
Game 3 (if necessary): May 11th, 1:00 p.m.
All games will be held at Carlsbad High School
MAYFIELD VS. LA CUEVA
Game 1: May 10th, 4:00 p.m.
Game 2: May 11th, 11:00 a.m.
Game 3 (if necessary): 1:00 p.m.
All games will be held at La Cueva High School
For more information and matchups visit www.nmact.org.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.