New Mexico Activities Association announces baseball playoff schedule

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – The New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) announced baseball playoff schedules Sunday evening.

LAS CRUCES VS. SANDIA

Game 1: May 10th, 4:00 p.m.

Game 2: May 11th, 11:00 a.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): May 11th, 1:00 p.m.

(All game will be held at Sandia High School)

ORGAN MOUNTAIN VS. HOBBS

Game 1: May 10th, 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: May 11th, 11:00 a.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): May 11th, 1:00 p.m.

All games will be held at Field of Dreams

CENTENNIAL VS. CARLSBAD

Game 1: May 10th, 4:00 p.m.

Game 2: May 11th, 11:00 a.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): May 11th, 1:00 p.m.

All games will be held at Carlsbad High School

MAYFIELD VS. LA CUEVA

Game 1: May 10th, 4:00 p.m.

Game 2: May 11th, 11:00 a.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): 1:00 p.m.

All games will be held at La Cueva High School

For more information and matchups visit www.nmact.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.