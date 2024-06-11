Mexican standout David Martinez splits with Combate Global, dreams of signing with UFC

David Martinez, one of Mexico’s best talents today, is one step closer to achieving his ultimate dream.

The 25-year-old bantamweight has parted ways with his long-time promotion, Combate Global, where he was a dominant champion, and is looking for a new home, specifically a spot on the UFC roster. Martinez (10-1) terminated his contract with the promotion last weekend, and his team has already begun a search for an opportunity in the octagon.

“My people are looking at that possibility, and they’re looking to see if they can get me a UFC contract – which is where I want to go,” Martinez told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “But as of now, there’s nothing signed.”

Martinez is on a six-fight winning streak, with five of those wins coming by stoppage. That run includes a TKO win over former UFC fighter Francisco Rivera.

“The Black Spartan” knows there are many options today in MMA, and that his services could be in high demand. Yet, although he’s not fully closed to other options, he does want to fight for the UFC above anything else.

“We know that there are many options today, but my truth is that my dream is to be in the UFC, so that’s what we’re going for,” Martinez said.

Martinez feels a little nervous stepping into free agency, but he’s also excited about what may come in his future. If the UFC were to call, he assures that he’s more than ready to compete in the octagon and join his older sister Melissa Martinez as part of the UFC roster.

“I feel ready, I feel prepared, and I’m physically healthy,” Martinez said. “I have no injuries and the truth is that I’ve been training very hard, and I feel mentally and physically in very good form. I can definitely fight there (in the UFC).

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie