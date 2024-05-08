Mewes' pitching lifts Daviess to win over McLean

Logan Mewes has been one of the busiest pitchers for Daviess County this season.

Mewes threw a one-hitter, struck out seven and walked two in six innings to help lead the Panthers to a 6-2 baseball win over McLean County.

Mewes had thrown 38.2 innings and struck out 46 before Monday night’s game at Daviess County.

“He looked good,” DC coach Austin Clay said. “I thought he was in control and got better as the game went on. He had good pop on his fastball compared to the last couple of times, he’s getting better each time out.”

McLean County scored in the top of the first, and Daviess County responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame.

Lucas Ward walked and Mewes singled to start the bottom of the first. Brody Brubaker had a sacrifice fly that scored one run, Noah Ranburger grounded into a fielder’s choice and also got another runner across for a 2-1 lead.

Brett Poole and Carter Nichols singled, and Brayden Wells also had a base hit to bring in a run for a 3-1 lead.

The Panthers picked up two more runs in the fourth inning when Ranburger singled and brought in a runner, and Brubaker scored on a wild pitch after he had reached on an error.

DC collected eight hits, with Mewes going 3-for-4 at the plate.

“We swung the bat well, it kind of carried over from the weekend,” Clay said. “Nobody tried to do too much, it was just next man up mentality.”

DC had a ceremony for its four seniors, Nichols, Wells, Gage Hagan and Toby Morris.

“We’ve got four seniors, being able to come out here and celebrate them is awesome,” Clay said. “They’ve put in all kind of work out here through the years, it’s special to be able to do this.”

Daviess County went to 15-15.

“We’ve got good momentum right now it seems like,” Clay said. “I like our chances. I like we we are right now.”

McLean County’s Houston Whitaker had one hit and Jax Lee had a hit off DC reliever Carter Nichols. Starting pitcher Ayden Rice struck out five and Corbin Martin struck out four for McLean County.

McLean County is 17-11 on the season.

McLEAN COUNTY 100 000 0 — 2 2 4

DAVIESS COUNTY 300 201 x — 6 8 4

WP-Mewes. LP-Rice. 2B-Rice (M).