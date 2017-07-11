Metz announce the signing of Gambia’s Ablie Jallow

The Junior Scorpions’s skipper has been snapped up for five years by the French Ligue Un outfit

Metz have announced the signing of Gambia U20 captain Abelie Jallow from Senegal’s top division side, Generation Foot.



The 18-year-old who helped the west African side win the league last season, where he scored eight goals and four assists.



Jallow in his five-year stay at the Stade Saint-Symphorien would be hoping to get regular playing time in manager Philippe Hinschberger’s fold.

''It's now official, Ablie Jallow agrees with the Metz for five years! Welcome Ablie!,’’ the club twitted.

Speaking on his move, his former coach Olivier Perrin highlighted the features that made the rookie thick.

''One of his strengths is his vision during the game, he's always able to anticipate what will happen," Perrin told club website.

''He's comfortable with the ball at his feet, it's beautiful to see him play.

''He has also improved his finishing this season.''

Ablie is not without companion in France as he joins former teammate Ibrahima Niane.