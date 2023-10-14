Metuchen football embraces the rain, grinds out win with a strong ground game and defense

METUCHEN – The chill in the air, the cold rain – it was football nirvana for Metuchen’s Matt Flood.

“I was happy,” the senior said. “I woke up with a smile on my face.”

Teammate John Bolesta added, “He was telling me all week, can’t wait, hoping it’s pouring on Saturday.”

For Flood, it’s a mindset for the run-first team and with having toughness on defense. Embrace the adversity, make the conditions a plus.

More: Football live scoreboard, Big Central Conference coverage links: Week 7

More: Football results: Big Central Conference and area roundup for Week 7

“We like the rain because they don’t,” Flood said.

Junior lineman Kyle Johnston added, “When it’s rainy, it’s all grit.”

Saturday, Metuchen edged J.P. Stevens 14-0 in a Big Central Conference divisional crossover as both teams showed toughness in the rain.

Flood scored on a 7-yard run to cap a 99-yard, 17-play drive that lasted 7:32 with five minutes left in the first half to give Metuchen a 7-0 lead.

The Bulldogs (2-5) made it 14-0 on Bolesta’s 17-yard run with 2:24 left in the third quarter as Jason Woods booted his second extra point.

Johnston (LB/DE) had several key tackles and was part of an offensive line unit that included Michael Montemurno, Landon Perez, Ben Michaliszyn and Tyler Haynes and tight end Leonard Drumetski that paved the way.

Fullback Cody Cardillo had a handful of runs to close the game.

“These kids, they plugged away and it’s a testament to them,” Metuchen coach Jordan Leitner said. “This week we had a really good week of practice. Most teams know what we’re doing. We’re smash-mouth football right now. I told them at halftime, we may not throw another pass and I don’t think we did. We just went straight at them. … then we just gave the ball to Cody at the end. Ran one play the last six minutes of the game and that’s a real testament to that o-line.”

There was no mud hanging off helmets on the turf field, just the Bulldogs splashing ahead.

“We’re pounding the rock no matter where it’s at on the field,” Bolesta said. “We don’t have those real big-play guys. Just run the ball and get what you can.”

Bolesta lined up at quarterback, receiver, running back and played safety and cornerback. He started the season at QB, but missed two games with an injury and Kyle McPartlan has mostly played under center.

Leitner called him “Johnny football.”

“John is the type where he didn’t sulk when we started putting McPartlan in at quarterback,” the coach said. “He literally came to me and said, ‘Coach I’m good wherever you need me to be.’ So that’s the type of leadership a coach wants and a coach really needs.”

J.P. Stevens (0-8) is in the midst of a 39-game losing streak, but the Hawks showed fight like they have all season. Saturday, Aryan Patel recovered a fumble in the third quarter that helped set up a first and goal from the eight, in which Metuchen got the ball back on downs.

Marquise Webb led J.P. at quarterback and Noah Chung and Quadir Johnson made key plays all over the field, among others.

“That coaching staff is doing an amazing job,” Leitner said. “I spoke with coach (first-year head coach Jason) Goerge before the game and he’s just trying to get those kids to rally. Trust me when I tell you, it’s a process. Not every day is going to be an easy day, but that coaching staff has plugged away and it’ll turn out to results.”

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ Football: Metuchen tops J.P. Stevens