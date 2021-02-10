Mets, Yankees release statements reacting to news of New York arenas being cleared to open

General view inside Citi Field in 2020 with cardboard cutouts visible

The Mets and Yankees released statements on Wednesday in response to the news that arenas in New York will be permitted to reopen at partial capacity starting on Feb. 23.

From the Mets:

"The New York Mets thank Governor Cuomo for today's announcement. It's an encouraging first step toward us potentially welcoming fans back to Citi Field. We look forward to working with government officials to ensure that the return to the ballpark is safe and convenient for our fans."

From the Yankees:

"Governor Cuomo's announcement today is an encouraging first step. We thank the governor for his leadership, and we will continue to engage his office in productive dialogue moving forward. The safety of everyone who enters Yankee Stadium remains our top priority, and we will work diligently and in lock-step with the governor to ensure all precautions and procedures are being followed as we lead up to the 2021 baseball season."

The announcement from Cuomo on Wednesday revolved specifically around indoor arenas opening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and there will be several rules in place for arenas that are reopening, including:



State DOH approval for venues and events

10 percent capacity limit in arenas and stadiums with over 10,000-person total capacity

A negative PCR test for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the event

Face coverings, social distancing, and temperature checks required

Mandatory assigned, socially distanced seating

The Knicks, Nets, Rangers, and Islanders have been playing this season without fans in attendance.

Other states have loosened restrictions in recent months, including Florida, where the Miami Heat had a capacity of 1,500 during Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

There was also limited capacity this past Sunday at the Super Bowl in Tampa.