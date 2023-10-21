Should Mets or Yankees pursue a mega-deal for Juan Soto? | Baseball Night in NY

The Volunteers had a 20-7 halftime lead.
Tyrod Taylor is the anticipated starter, and the Giants elevated QB Tommy DeVito and from the practice squad.
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
Rodriguez won two AL MVP awards with the Yankees and was part of the 2009 World Series-winning team.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Brian Burns. Pat Surtain. DeAndre Hopkins. Speculation is firing up surrounding these names and others. Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson distills what actually might happen based on what he's hearing.
The Giants RB has missed three of six games this season due to an ankle sprain.
The Jaguars QB sustained a knee injury late in last week's game.
Jerry Jeudy said he didn't know Steve Smith wanted to apologize to him.
The Liberty failed to make several key players available to reporters after their loss to the Aces in the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the matchup between the Jaguars and Saints on "Thursday Night Football."
A’ja Wilson was on a mission. There would be no excuses for a team that used adversity as fuel this season.
The Aces cruised with their core, and Hammon rarely went to the bench in games. But Game 4 necessitated it, and those players stepped up.
The Aces do have more winning to complete to reach the Comets’ height. The pieces of former dynasties, and what missed ones lack, are in place to do it.
The Raiders receiver didn't come to Las Vegas to be a decoy. Believes a player of his caliber needs to more involved.
Check out our first fantasy hockey trade analyzer for the 2023-24 NHL season!
Has Patrick Mahomes been playing at his normal level this season?
Larson looks to win his second straight race at Homestead on Sunday.
The Dodgers got steamrolled in the NLDS by the Diamondbacks.
The league may soon start penalizing another tackling technique.