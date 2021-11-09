Mets won’t hire a president of baseball operations, Sandy Alderson says franchise is uncomfortable place to work

The Mets began this offseason with the same goal they had last November: hire a president of baseball operations, along with a GM who will work under that top dog. For the second year in a row, the club is unlikely to make that hire.

The Mets’ dream front-office structure will have to wait after owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson faced more reluctance from their top candidates on coming to New York.

“As I’ve said before, there’s a certain amount of risk associated with it,” said Alderson on why executives are not choosing the Mets as a landing spot. “And you can talk about the risk in terms of the organization. You can talk about the risk, I guess, in terms of me. You can talk about the risk with Steve. You can talk about the risk of New York.

“If you’re looking to be comfortable, the Mets are probably not the place to come. If you’re looking to be challenged and rewarded — because I don’t think there’s any doubt that this team is going to be successful over the next X number of years — then go for it.”

Alderson spoke to reporters on Tuesday afternoon at the GM Meetings in Carlsbad, Calif., discussing the state of the club’s front office search for the first time since September. Within a lengthy press conference, Alderson said the Mets are expected to make just one hire now, which will be for the role of a GM.