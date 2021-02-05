Mets win arbitration case over J.D. Davis: reports

J.D. Davis jogs in from outfield

The Mets have won their arbitration case over J.D. Davis, according to multiple reports.

Davis, who had filed asking for $2.475 million for the 2021 season, will be paid $2.1 million -- the figure the Mets had argued for.

The 27-year-old Davis was the only arbitration-eligible player the Mets failed to reach a deal with before the deadline earlier this offseason, which led to the hearing to determine his salary.



Davis is under team control through the 2024 season, after which he is set to become eligible for free agency.

While Sandy Alderson said earlier this offseason that Davis is the Mets' third baseman "for now," Davis is currently on track to start the season in that role, with Luis Guillorme the only other likely candidate to man third base.

Jeff McNeil is expected to play second base this season with Robinson Cano suspended for the entire campaign after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.