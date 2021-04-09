Mets' walk-off HBP | FastCast

Bryson DeChambeau returns to Augusta National to attempt another run at a green jacket.
While a handful of middleweights all believe they are deserving of a crack at the UFC title, Marvin Vettori believes his case is undeniable.
Here's everything you need to know as we head into Week 16 of the fantasy basketball season.
It’s turning out to be a four-man race at the top between Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley.
Williamson is combining two properties that basketball has treated as opposites: aggression and finesse. Basketball and football.
Kevin De Bruyne has delivered so many outstanding performances for Manchester City that it is pointless trying to rank them but his display in Saturday's 2-0 win was certainly an exhibition of his qualities. Back to full fitness and back in his preferred central midfield role, the Belgian struck the bar with a thundering free-kick before the break and then set-up City's opener with his superb defence splitting pass to Gabriel Jesus. With City still in the running for an unprecedented four trophies and a big Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund coming up on Tuesday, De Bruyne is hitting peak form at just the rate moment.
NEW YORK (AP) Toronto Raptors guards DeAndre' Bembry and Fred Van Vleet and Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker were suspended one game without pay Thursday for leaving their benches during a fight. Bembry will serve his suspension in Toronto's game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night in Tampa, Florida. Horton-Tucker will miss the Lakers' game at Miami on Thursday night.
Rory McIlroy says he is learning more about his swing with his new instructor so he can identify and fix problems on his own during rounds. Ten years after squandering the 54-hole lead at the Masters, and with several other chances having gone begging, McIlroy is back at Augusta National for the only major he has yet to win. In light of some recent inconsistent form, legitimate questions are swirling around about whether his game is quite at the level needed to contend for a Green Jacket on Sunday.
Justin Fields pushed the Big Ten to play football, then played through a rib injury in the College Football Playoff.
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 46
Now that Eric Staal is now longer shacked to the Buffalo Sabres, he's one of our key waiver wire pickups this week.
Megan Rapinoe slammed Draymond Green for his comments about being bothered by women "complaining" for equal play.
Trevor Bauer pitched more than six innings in the Dodgers' loss to the Athletics on Wednesday, when multiple balls were reportedly found sticky and with visible markings.
Rules officials parsed video and deemed "the touching of the sand was deemed visible to the naked eye."
Najee Harris wasn't a fan of Todd McShay's scouting report.
The Chiefs head coach wanted to lure the former Pro Bowler to join Kansas City in its Super Bowl pursuit, so Reid broke out an incredible approach. By Adam Hermann
Kevin Fiala scored his first career hat trick and also had an assist as the Minnesota Wild snapped Colorado's 15-game point streak with an 8-3 victory on Wednesday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Wild rookie Kirill Kaprizov added two goals and an assist. Luke Johnson, Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored goals and Jared Spurgeon and Victor Rask each had three assists for Minnesota, which moved within two points of the second-place Vegas Golden Knights in the West Division.
Demetrious Johnson still thinks the rule of kneeing a downed opponent should be legal despite being on the receiving end at ONE on TNT I.
Gordon said he had "minimal symptoms."
Jorge Masvidal, who also detailed getting kicked out of American Top Team because of Colby Covington, explains why he calls the shots.