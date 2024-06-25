Mets vs. Yankees: How to watch on SNY on June 25, 2024

The Mets open the two-game Subway Series against the Yankees at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

Brandon Nimmo is on a nine-game hitting streak, batting .432/.488/.811 with four homers and two doubles in 41 plate appearances during that span

Francisco Alvarez is on a six-game hitting streak, slashing .500/.577/.909 with two homers and three doubles in 26 plate appearances during that span

Francisco Lindor has six multi-hit games and an .875 OPS in June

Reed Garrett has four straight scoreless appearances

David Peterson was solid during his last start, limiting the Rangers to two runs on four hits over 6.0 innings last Monday in Texas

YANKEES METS - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets vs. Yankees online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.