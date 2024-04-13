Mets vs. Royals: How to watch on SNY on April 13, 2024
The Mets look to push their winning streak to three when they take on the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 1:40 p.m.
Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...
Mets Notes
The Mets have gone 6-2 since starting the season 0-5
Brett Baty has reached base safely in 12 consecutive games
Jeff McNeil is heating up, with nine hits and four walks in his last seven games
Pete Alonso, who homered Friday, has reached base twice in each of his last three games
Sean Manaea will look to give the Mets a little more length after tossing just five innings his last time out against the Reds
Royals C Salvador Perez has two homers and a 1.126 career OPS against Manaea
ROYALS
METS
TBD
Brandon Nimmo, CF
TBD
Starling Marte, RF
TBD
Francisco Lindor, SS
TBD
Pete Alonso, 1B
TBD
Brett Baty, 3B
TBD
DJ Stewart, DH
TBD
Jeff McNeil, LF
TBD
Omar Narvaez, C
TBD
Joey Wendle, 2B
What channel is SNY?
Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.
How can I watch Mets vs. Royals online?
To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.
To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:
Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen
Sign in using your User ID and Password
Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more
NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).
How can I watch the game on the SNY App?
For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:
App Store
Google Play Store
Roku
FireTV
Apple TV
Android TV
The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.