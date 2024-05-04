Mets vs. Rays: How to watch on May 4, 2024

The Mets take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the middle game of a four-game set at 7:15 p.m. on FOX.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

Christian Scott takes the ball for New York making his highly-anticipated big-league debut

The 24-year-old right-hander had a 3.20 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts across his first five starts this season in Triple-A

Scott will be the fourth player from the University of Florida to appear in a game for the Mets this season

After a dreadful start, Francisco Lindor is hitting .284 with six double, four homers, and 15 RBI over his last 20 games

Brett Baty cooled off after returning from a hamstring injury, but he's now hitting .333 with a .429 OBP over his last seven games

Pete Alonso, on the other hand, is just 1-for-24 with seven strikeouts over his last seven games

How can I watch Mets vs. Cardinals online?

To watch Mets games online via FOX, you will need a subscription to a TV service provider. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser, or via the FOX Sports app.