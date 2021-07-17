Mets vs Pirates: Marcus Stroman reacts to his incident with Pirates 1st baseman, John Nogowski | Mets Post Game
Marcus Stroman seemed puzzled as to why Pirates first baseman John Nogowksi confronted him at the end of the 5th inning. Stroman: 'Put my head down, literally looking at our dugout, you can look at the video, and he starts running his mouth'. As for the game, Stroman felt he battled, but had a difficult time getting a feel for his pitches.He hopes to build on the start as the team begins the 2nd half.