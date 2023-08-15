Mets vs. Pirates, Aug. 15: David Peterson goes for third straight win at 7:10 p.m. on SNY

Jul 2, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher David Peterson (23) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Citi Field. / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will go for their third consecutive win at Citi Field as they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

Mets Notes

Who is starting for the Mets?

David Peterson takes the ball for the Mets in this one.

The left-hander has pitched well since returning to the rotation but he hasn't worked very deep into games. He's thrown just 6.2 innings but has only allowed two runs over two starts against the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles.

Dating back to July 20, Peterson has allowed just three runs (two earned) while striking out 13 across seven outings. He now has a 5.61 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, and 74 strikeouts through 19 appearances this season.

Perhaps Buck Showalter and the Mets will look to stretch him out a bit more in this one after the bullpen tossed six scoreless innings behind Carlos Carrasco last night.



Who is starting for the Pirates?

Pittsburgh will counter with a lefty of their own, 26-year-old Bailey Falter.

The Mets have seen Falter before from his time with the Philadelphia Phillies during his rookie season. In three career appearances against New York, two of which were starts, he's pitched to a 3.27 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with six strikeouts.

Pittsburgh acquired Falter in a deal with Philly in exchange for infielder Rodalfo Castro. His struggles have carried over to the black and gold thus far, posting a 5.21 ERA and 1.55 WHIP through ten appearances.

His last time out, Falter allowed four runs on eight hits (two home runs) while walking two and striking out three across just four innings in a loss to the high-powered Atlanta Braves.

Upcoming schedule

The Mets conclude their 10-game homestand with the final matchup of this three-game set with the Pirates at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Tylor Megill (6-6, 5.64 ERA) will take the ball for New York against right-hander Johan Oviedo (6-12, 4.42 ERA) on SNY.

