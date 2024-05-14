Mets vs. Phillies: How to watch on SNY on May 14, 2024

Mets vs. Phillies: How to watch on SNY on May 14, 2024

The Mets close out the home-half of their four-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at 1:10 p.m. on SNY.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

J.D. Martinez has reached base safely in all but two games during the month of May and he's hitting .306 over that span

Pete Alonso has recorded multiple hits in four of his last five games and he's driven in at least one run in three of those

The red-hot slugger has five homers and a 1.127 OPS against Phillies starter Aaron Nola

Nola's pitched to a 3.40 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 26 appearances against the Mets in his career

After blowing Monday's save, Edwin Diaz has struggled to the tune of a 5.63 ERA over his last seven appearances

PHILLIES METS XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets vs. Phillies online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.