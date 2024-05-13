Mets vs. Phillies: How to watch on SNY on May 13, 2024

The Mets continue their homestand with a two-game series against the NL East leading Philadelphia Phillies, starting on Monday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

Sean Manaea is looking to build off his strong outing during which he allowed three runs in a win over the Cardinals

The southpaw has just two quality starts over his seven appearances, but he's pitched to a strong 3.31 ERA

Manaea will look to contain Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos , who has homered twice against him in seven career at-bats

Brandon Nimmo , the hero in Sunday's walk-off win, is hitting .314 with a stellar 1.047 OPS over his last 15 games

With two more hits in that come-from-behind victory, Francisco Lindor 's now posted a .270 BA and .803 OPS in May

Pete Alonso continues to show positive signs at the plate, driving in six runs over his last five appearances

With a record of 19-20, the Mets now sit one game out of the final Wild Card spot in the National League

