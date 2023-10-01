Mets vs. Phillies, Oct. 1: Jose Butto gets the start at 3:10 p.m. on SNY
The Mets play their final Sunday game of the season as they host the Philadelphia Phillies at 3:10 p.m. on SNY, looking for the three-game sweep.
Mets Notes
Tylor Megill was excellent in game one, and Francisco Alvarez supplied the power in game two as the Mets swept Saturday's doubleheader
Francisco Lindor has 16 home runs against left-handed pitchers this season, the most in the majors
Ronny Mauricio has 24 hits this month, tied for ninth among rookies
Francisco Alvarez's 25 home runs are the fourth most ever by a rookie season
METS
Phillies
Rafael Ortega, CF
Kyle Schwarber, DH
Ronny Mauricio, 2B
Nick Castellanos, RF
Pete Alonso, 1B
Bryson Stott, 2B
Francisco Lindor, SS
Alec Bohm, 3B
Mark Vientos, DH
Brandon Marsh, LF
Brett Baty, 3B
Edmundo Sosa, SS
Francisco Alvarez, C
Jake Cave, 1B
DJ Stewart, RF
Johan Rojas, CF
Tim Locastro, LF
Who is starting for the Mets?
Jose Butto, who has been a bright spot for the Mets when given a chance as a spot starter this season. In eight appearances (six starts), the young righty has pitched to a 3.75 ERA.
His last time out on the mound, Butto allowed four earned runs over 4.0 innings against this same Phillies team.
Who is starting for the Phillies?
Matt Strahm, who has primarily pitched out of the bullpen this season. This will be his 10th start of the season but his 56th game overall.
Strahm has been a good pickup for the Phillies, pitching to 3.32 ERA while striking out 106 batters in 86.2 innings.
Upcoming schedule
It still has not officially been announced whether or not the Mets and Marlins will need to finish their Sept. 28 suspended game. The Marlins, who led 2-1 in the ninth inning, have already clinched a Wild Card spot in the postseason.
If the game is not resumed, the Mets season is over.