Mets vs Phillies in London: How to watch on June 8, 2024

The Mets (27-35) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (44-19) at 1:10 p.m. on Fox from the London Stadium for the first game of the two-game series.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

New York will be the home team for the first game of the series, Philly get that advantage in Sunday's game

The Mets have won five of their last seven games

In 19 games batting in the leadoff spot, Francisco Lindor is slashing .316/.382/.506 with six doubles, three homers and 11 walks

Sean Manaea gets the start, the left-hander has pitched to a 3.63 ERA (3.42 FIP) and 1.298 WHIP in his first 11 starts and 57.0 innings of his debut season with the Mets

The Phils are starting a lefty Ranger Suarez, who is having a fantastic year with a 1.70 ERA (2.65 FIP) and 0.797 WHIP over 12 starts and 74.0 innings pitched

With another lefty on the mound, Jeff McNeil was not in the lineup again, he has not played since June 2

How can I watch Mets vs. Phillies online?

Saturday's Mets games will air on Fox. The game will also stream on the Fox Sports app with your cable login. Fox is also available to stream on other subscription services, such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fubo, and DirecTV Stream.