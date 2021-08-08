Mets vs Phillies: James McCann on the Mets offensive woes: 'There has to be a sense of urgency' | Mets Post Game
Mets catcher James McCann tries to explain the Mets offensive woes and why being able to hit the fastball has become an team-wide issue. He does make it clear, 'There are no excuses, you have to own it. We haven't been coming through in big spots as a team'.