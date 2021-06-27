Mets vs Phillies Highlights: Mets stage another late rally, stun Phillies with walk-off win in 9th, 4-3
On a day when Jacob deGrom was a mere mortal, the Mets staged three separate comebacks, the last one culminating with a Michael Conforto 9th inning sac fly, to drive home Billy McKinney with the winning run in a 4-3 win. This, after the Phillies had taken the lead in the top of the 9th inning. Earlier, Kevin Pillar hit the first pinch hit homer of his career to tie the game at 2. DeGrom allowed more than one run for the first time in 13 starts, but the Mets made that an afterthought with the dramatic win.