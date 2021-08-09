Mets vs Phillies: Brandon Nimmo on NY's rough stretch, losing 1st place | Mets Post Game

SNY

In these Mets vs Phillies highlights, after mustering just two hits all game long, the Mets hit three consecutive solo home runs in the 9th inning and had the tying runs on base but Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis both struck out and the Phillies hung on for a 5-3 win. Mets starter Tylor Megill was sailing along till the 5th inning when Brad Miller hit the first of his two home runs and Odubel Herrera smacked a three-run shot. New York now trails the Phillies by 1.5 games in the NL East.