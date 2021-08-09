Mets vs Phillies: Brandon Nimmo on NY's rough stretch, losing 1st place | Mets Post Game
In this Mets vs Phillies post game interview, NY outfielder Brandon Nimmo does his best to explain the Mets current nosedive and the team losing its hold on first place. Nimmo: 'Not great, but we'll move on from it and realize we still have time to go and capture first place'.