Mets vs. Padres: How to watch on SNY on June 14, 2024

The Mets open a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 p.m.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

Starling Marte is hitting .337/.396/.530 in 91 plate appearances over 26 games dating back to May 12

Francisco Lindor has been on fire in 92 plate appearances over 20 games since May 21, slashing .321/.380/.560 with four homers while hitting safely in 16 of those games.

Dedniel Nunez has a 2.30 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in 15.2 innings across 10 relief appearances this season in what has been his first taste of big league action. He has struck out 24 batters -- a rate of 13.8 per nine

Mark Vientos has reached base safely in 10 of his last 12 games

Jake Diekman has been stellar over his last four appearances, holding the opposition scoreless while allowing one hit and walking one in 3.0 innings

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets vs. Padres online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.