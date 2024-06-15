Mets vs. Padres: How to watch on June 15, 2024

The Mets look to make it four wins on the bounce and grab a series win over the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on Saturday at 4:10 p.m.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

After a win on Friday, the Mets are now 9-4 in their last 13 games and have won six of their last seven games decided by one run

J.D. Martinez drove in two runs for the second game running and has reached base safely in each of his last 18 games with an .822 OPS in that span

In his last 11 games, Starling Marte is batting .436 (17-for-39) with four extra-base hits and nine RBI for a 1.141 OPS.

Mets starter Jose Quintana is looking to bounce back into form, he has posted a 5.29 ERA and 1.432 WHIP in 66.1 innings over 13 starts this season and has struggled his last two outings six runs on 10 hits over 7.2 innings

Right-hander Adam Mazur will make his thrid career start in his debut campaign for the visitors. He has allowed nine runs on 10 hits with seven walks and four strikeouts over his first 9.0 innings

To watch Mets games online via PIX11, you will need a subscription to a TV service provider and live in the New York City metro area. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the PIX11 live stream website and follow the site's steps. For more FAQs, you can go here.