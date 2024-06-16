Mets vs. Padres: How to watch on June 16, 2024
The Mets look to make it five straight wins and a series sweep of the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on Sunday at 1:40 p.m.
Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...
Mets Notes
After a win on Saturday, the Mets are now 10-4 in their last 14 games and their riding a four game winning streak
New York now sits 2.0 games out of a NL Wild Card spot entering play on Sunday
J.D. Martinez drove in three more runs on Saturday and he's reached base safely in each of his last 19 games
Tylor Megill is looking to bounceback after a shaky outing his last time out in which he allowed three runs (two earned) across just 4.2 innings of work against the Marlins
Padres ace Dylan Cease takes the mound looking to build off his strong outing against the Athletics
The right-hander has pitched to a 3.36 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with eight quality starts over his first 14 with San Diego
PADRES
METS
To watch Mets games online via PIX11, you will need a subscription to a TV service provider and live in the New York City metro area. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.
To get started on your computer, go to the PIX11 live stream website and follow the site's steps. For more FAQs, you can go here.