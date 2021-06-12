Mets vs Padres: DeGrom discusses flexor injury, approach vs Padres, 2-run single | Mets Post Game

Jacob deGrom says he felt some flexor tightness throughout the week prior to his start Friday night but it never worsened so he felt comfortable making his scheduled start. He was removed after 6 innings with 'right flexor tendonitis' but says his concern level is not high. DeGrom: 'I'm not too concerned about it because it didn't get much worse as the game went on'. Prior to exiting, deGrom was his usual un-hittable self, striking out 10 and allowing just a Will Myers single. He continued his hot streak at the plate with a two-run single that gave the Mets a 3-0 lead.

