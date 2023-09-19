Mets vs. Marlins Highlights

David Stearns has worked in the Milwaukee front office since 2015 and will now be tasked with turning the Mets organization around.
Scherzer told reporters "I definitely can point my finger to myself" for his part in New York's struggles this season.
Watson shoved umpire Barry Anderson during a sideline altercation with Steelers players.
Young faced a stiff test against a stout Saints defense for his Panthers home debut.
Deshaun Watson's struggles with the Browns continue.
The injuries just won't stop. Andy Behrens is here to help fill the holes on fantasy rosters with his priority adds for Week 3.
The Dodgers' diminutive slugger is about to become the fourth under-5-foot-10 player in MLB history to log a 40-homer season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
Diontae Johnson went down with a hamstring injury in Pittsburgh’s season opener last week.
“I still have a lot of cleaning up to do with those I love the most, but I’m doing it slowly and as best I can.”
The Huskies are blasting opponents with what may be college football's best offense, so why aren't they getting any love? Plus, we dig into which 3-0 teams could be in trouble in Week 4.
Three Florida players and one Tennessee player will be suspended for the first half of their upcoming games.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Saquon Barkley was helped off the field on the Giants' final drive in their win against the Cardinals on Sunday.
The Steelers host the Browns in an AFC North rivalry matchup Monday. Given how the two teams played in their openers, there's a clear option.
“This is ridiculous and without merit,” the NFLPA responded.
Jaylen Waddle took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Pats rookie linebacker Marte Mapu.
For all the grief the NFC South received this offseason, the North has looked considerably worse through two weeks and might be the worst division in football.
Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller said the school provided Mel Tucker with written notice of intent to terminate his contract.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.